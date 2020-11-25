Delta 9 Develops Proprietary Decontamination Technology to Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has developed and validated new proprietary decontamination equipment, branded the “Decontamination Pod” (or “D-Pod”), which can be used to decontaminate medical supplies, personal protective equipment (“PPE”), and other equipment.



Canadian and US patent applications have been filed on behalf of the Company for the D-Pod, which is a standard shipping container retrofitted to include heating and ultraviolet light technologies. When PPE or other materials are placed inside the treatment area of the D-Pod, the combination of heat and UVC is sufficient to kill the COVID-19 virus.

“This technology could be a game changer for governments, hospitals, and care-facilities in the fight against COVID-19, allowing them to decontaminate large amounts of PPE and other equipment, increasing the availability of existing PPE inventories and preventing potential exposures to the virus,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We are extremely proud of our employees and partners for bringing this technology to this point and look forward to continuing to do our part in providing solutions to this health crisis.”

The Company, through a newly incorporated and partially owned subsidiary, Blue Horseshoe Manufacturing Inc., plans to manufacture and distribute the new technology across North America, providing a new tool for governments, health care facilities, long-term care facilities, businesses, and First Nations in their fight against COVID-19. The Company will leverage the success of its cannabis grow pod division which has produced and installed over 500 pods for in-house and third-party facilities since 2017 and use its existing cannabis grow pod manufacturing facilities in Winnipeg to manufacture the first D-Pods. Management believes that the Company will quickly be able to ramp up production capacity to 16 to 20 D-Pods per month, while working with other Canadian manufacturers to compliment its internal capacity. The D-Pods are expected to sell for approximately $250,000 per unit. The Company has already received inquiries from groups interested in deploying the technology and expects to begin taking orders in the coming week.

Story continues

The technology used in the D-Pods was originally developed in partnership between Delta 9, RSR Project Management Ltd., Northern Green Homes Inc., and Connco Electric and the finished D-Pod was tested and validated by an independent and accredited third party lab, BioScision Pharma Inc., which confirmed that the technology should be effective in decontaminating materials which may be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus.

The D-Pod is the first innovation of Delta 9’s grow pod business unit which can be used as a tool in the fight against COVID-19. The Company is now developing additional technologies which can decontaminate equipment at low temperatures and modular storage and transport units which can be used to store and distribute vaccines while maintaining quality and stability.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

Sales Contacts:

Kelsey Friesen Director of Pod Sales

Mobile : 647-618-6561

E-mail : kelsey.friesen@delta9.ca

Richard Park Sales Manager

Mobile : 204-470-5242

E-mail : richardpark@rsrpm.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

About RSR Project Management Ltd.

RSR Project Management Ltd. is a private company concentrated on creating environmentally-friendly and innovative products using shipping containers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.rsrpm.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) the Company’s production of D-Pods; (ii) demand for the D-Pods; (iii) the sale price of the D-Pods; (iv) the effectiveness of the D-Pods in decontaminating materials, including PPE. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







