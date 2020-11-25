Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 34.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$2.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 228.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, down 67.79% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$10.43 per share and revenue of $17.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -242.68% and -63.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% lower. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



