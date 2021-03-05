Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $46.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 14.73% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of -$2.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 427.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion, down 53.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.25 per share and revenue of $26.46 billion, which would represent changes of +79.09% and +54.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

