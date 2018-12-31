Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $49.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $49.90, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 14.75% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 14.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 10, 2019. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.87 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher within the past month. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DAL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

Also, we should mention that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



