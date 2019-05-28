Delta Air Lines is delivering retiring Georgia mailman Floyd Martin on a free dream trip to Hawaii

For 35 years, Floyd Martin delivered the mail to 500 customers along his postal route in Marietta, Georgia.

Now, Delta Air Lines is delivering for "Mr. Floyd."

When Martin retired last week, his customers came out to show their appreciation, decorating their mailboxes and organizing a block party.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did a story about the man they said carried treats for the dogs, cats and kids on his route and always had time to stop for a word with folks who were overworked or just plain lonely.

But when his customers started a GoFundMe to send Martin on his dream trip to Hawaii, they turned him into a social media phenom. And hometown airline Delta noticed.

In a Twitter thread from Journal-Constitution reporter Jennifer Brett, the airline tweeted, "We'd love to to take care of Mr. Martin's flight."

A trip to Hawaii is the perfect way to celebrate a wonderful career. We’d love to to take care of Mr. Martin’s flight. Let’s connect on the details in DM. — Delta (@Delta) May 24, 2019

Delta followed up with a personal note, which they shared with USA TODAY: “Mr. Martin, you’ve touched many lives, helping connect those on your mail route to their families and friends through the letters you delivered. We too are all about connections; on behalf of Delta employees, enjoy your trip to Hawaii—we can’t think of a better way to kick off your retirement. Cheers.”

“I’m so filled with joy right now,” Martin told the Journal-Constitution.

