Delta Air Lines Seeks To Expand Workforce, Hiring Thousands of New Flight Attendants in Atlanta

delta plane

Delta Air Lines, the hometown airline of Atlanta, has announced plans to increase its workforce by hiring more flight attendants. The airline has welcomed nearly 2,000 new employees since February and intends to expand its team by 2,000 more members this year. This hiring surge marks a significant milestone in the company’s history and reflects its commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

Jennifer Martin, the managing director of IFS CX, learning and hiring at Delta Air Lines, expressed enthusiasm about the ambitious recruitment plans to CW69 Atlanta, stating, “This is a historic year for flight attendant hiring, as we plan to grow our team by more than 4,000. We’re excited to keep the momentum going and welcome more trainees for classes through the end of the year.” The airline’s proactive approach to expanding its workforce demonstrates its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of travelers and maintaining a high standard of service.

Photo Credit: Delta Air Lines

Aspiring candidates interested in joining Delta as flight attendants are encouraged to apply promptly. Previous applicants who were not selected to advance must wait at least three months from receiving a disqualification email before reapplying. Delta aims to ensure a fair and inclusive hiring process while offering equal opportunities to all qualified individuals.

To be considered for a flight attendant position, applicants must possess a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent, be legally eligible to work in the United States, demonstrate fluency in spoken and written English, and be at least 21 years old at the time of submitting their application. These requirements ensure that candidates have the necessary qualifications to excel in their roles and provide exceptional service to passengers.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult Delta’s comprehensive 2023 Hiring Process Guide, which provides an overview of the flight attendant role, outlines the application steps, and addresses frequently asked questions. This guide serves as a valuable resource for individuals interested in pursuing a rewarding career as a flight attendant with one of the world’s leading airlines.

Delta Air Lines’ commitment to growth and excellence is underscored by its ongoing efforts to recruit and train a diverse and talented workforce. By expanding its team of flight attendants, Delta aims to enhance the customer experience and uphold its reputation as a premier airline. Aspiring flight attendants who possess the necessary qualifications and share the company’s commitment to exceptional service are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply for a position with Delta Air Lines.