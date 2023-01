Benzinga

Pending U.S. home sales decreased 32% year over year to their lowest level since at least 2015 during the four weeks ending January 1, according to data issued by Redfin.. The decline is due to buyers being deterred by persistently high home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin's seasonally adjusted Homebuyer Demand Index showed a range of results in December. Mortgage purchase applications decreased by around 12%, while the brokerage noted that the double-digit decline was partially caused by seve