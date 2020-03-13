Delta, American, and other airline workers say coronavirus travel bans and plummeting demand has them worried they'll lose their jobs, just as COVID-19 continues to spread

A passenger wears a protective mask at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy. Italy is the country with most coronavirus cases in Europe, and Spain this week reported a sharp increase in cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Airlines are seeing demand continue to drop as the novel coronavirus spreads. Their concerns escalated this week when President Trump effectively banned travel from Europe for 30 days.

The fall in demand, along with cratering airline stock prices, schedule reductions, and various cost-cutting measures, all have airline workers worried about what their jobs — and incomes — will look like in the coming months.

Business Insider spoke with numerous flight attendants, pilots, and ground workers. Overall, concern about the health of the industry is greater than concerns about being exposed to COVID-19.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and governments, companies, investors, and individuals take increasingly stringent measures to try and slow the outbreak, the airline industry finds itself in turmoil.

Barely two months ago, airlines were forecasting another high-growth year, with demand, capacity, and profit increases — particularly once the Boeing 737 Max returned to service.

Now, they are cutting costs, sending staff on leave and temporarily laying off employees, grounding planes, and suspending routes as they grapple with what is potentially the greatest existential threat they've faced in modern times.

While demand for travel began to plummet starting in late-January, President Donald Trump's announcement this week effectively banning foreign travelers from parts of Europe has caused demand to crater.

Airline share prices have also plummeted, falling to longtime lows in just a matter of weeks.

While the illness itself, COVID-19, is relatively mild for young, healthy individuals -- their greatest risk is becoming a vector for transmission to more vulnerable people — the virus has people worried about friends and family, stocking up on food, and, for many of those who work for airlines, their livelihood.

Business Insider spoke with multiple flight attendants, pilots, and ground staff for mainline and regional airlines around the US who shared their views on the virus and its potential impact on their industry. All requested anonymity, due to their employers' policies prohibiting speaking with the media, and some requested that their company name not be listed.

Here's what they had to say.

Less concerned about the virus itself, but still taking precautions.

Most of the employees Business Insider spoke with for this article downplayed concerns about the virus. Although they recognized the larger public health risks, and the fact that personal risk exists, many remained optimistic — even as cases and fatalities have increased in recent days.

"I'm 36 years old, healthy, and in good shape, so if I did contract it I have a chance of fighting if off," one Canadian flight attendant said. "However, what about all the people I come into contact with before I realize I have the virus? That's my main concern, the public needs to do a better job of protecting everyone."

A flight attendant for a regional airline in the US that contracts with American, Delta, and United similarly felt that her personal risk was low.

"I go to work every day around people who are sick," she said. "I'm always cleaning and washing my hands. My concern for now is basically the same. I don't want anyone to get sick, of course, but I think it's a little blown out of proportion."

Others said they were being more careful than normal and hoping to avoid the virus altogether.

"Nothing much has changed for me, I do the same stuff I've always done," a New York-based flight attendant for American said. "One thing is that lately, I've been wiping down the tray table and arm rests when I fly."

"It's very frightening to know us flight attendants are with and around thousands of people almost daily on long flights and in airports and hotels," an experienced Delta flight attendant said. "But we all must keep working — we have bills to pay!"

"Strangely, I don't know of any of our flight attendants who have come down with COVID-19 yet," he added, given the close proximity and potential exposures Delta's 25,000 flight attendants have.

What airlines are doing to safeguard passengers and crew.

People wear masks at the international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid reports of the coronavirus, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson More