Delta Amex Cardholders Will Now Receive a 15% Discount on Select Flights

The discount is automatically applied to all SkyMiles bookings when your credit card is linked to your account.

Courtesy of American Express

There's never been a better time to be a Delta American Express card member. Those who have the Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, and Reserve Consumer and Business American Express credit cards now receive a 15 percent discount when booking award flights with SkyMiles.

Aptly named the "TakeOff 15" benefit, the discount appears automatically after cardholders link their Delta Amex card to their Delta SkyMiles account, when searching for flights on both the airline's website and app (as long as the search is filtered to to paying with miles instead of dollars).

"Our Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members are some of our most loyal customers, and we want to continue to give them opportunities to travel the world more easily," Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta, said in a statement. "We're grateful to have a partner like American Express who shares our vision and passion for delivering ingenuity and excellence to our customers."

This new discount is one of many perks for Delta Amex cardholders; they also receive priority boarding in Main Cabin 1 and a free checked bag. Those who have the highest-tier card, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express, receive additional perks like a free companion pass on domestic flights, complimentary lounge access, and free complimentary upgrades based on availability.

Courtesy of American Express

We should also note that Delta allows award bookings to earn both Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs), Medallion Qualifying Segments (MQSs), and Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs), which are metrics for qualifying for elite status — that's a huge incentive for Delta frequent flyers to book with SkyMiles.

Travelers looking to sign up for a Delta Amex credit card, American Express is offering substantial sign-up bonuses for a limited time: anywhere from 70,000 to 100,000 SkyMiles, depending on the card. These bonuses require a spending threshold, which vary per card. Find out more and apply for the credit cards at card.americanexpress.com/d/delta.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.