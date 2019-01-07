Delta's Guidance Update Is No Reason for Panic

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock plunged 9% last Thursday, after the company reduced its fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast in an investor update. (The stock did recoup about half of that loss on Friday as part of a broader stock market rally.)

Investors continue to be extremely skittish about the possibility of a slowdown in revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth at any U.S. airline. Yet there's no sign that Delta is about to start reporting outright declines in its unit revenue -- and a sharp drop in oil prices over the past three months represents a huge earnings tailwind for the coming year.

What Delta said

Back in October, Delta reported that RASM rose 4.3% year over year in the third quarter, adjusted for the impact of Delta's oil refinery. Management projected that demand trends would remain strong in the fourth quarter, driving a 3% to 5% increase in RASM.

In early December, the company updated its guidance, saying that RASM was on track to rise 3.5% for the quarter. Nevertheless, Delta told investors that earnings per share would likely come in "at the high-end of the company's $1.10-$1.30 guidance range" due to a sharp decline in fuel prices that began in October.

In its recent investor update, Delta Air Lines said that it now expects to report RASM growth of 3% rather than 3.5% for the fourth quarter. The company said that the demand environment remained healthy throughout the quarter, but that the pace of improvement in fares for last-minute travel slowed in December.

Top-line growth will still be quite strong at 7% (excluding refinery sales), and EPS is on track to reach $1.25-$1.30, in line with the early December guidance update. But that wasn't enough to appease investors, who sent Delta Air Lines stock plunging to a 52-week low.

But costs are falling

In the fourth quarter, Delta benefited from a roughly 0.5% year-over-year decline in nonfuel unit costs, as well as fuel prices that came in $0.10 per gallon lower than initially expected. Yet its average fuel price was still up nearly 25% year over year last quarter.

By contrast, the price of jet fuel is now lower than it was at this time last year -- and significantly lower than the average price for 2018. As a result, Delta's fuel costs are on track to drop this year. Additionally, fuel efficiency improved more than 1% in the first nine months of 2018. The pace of improvement may have accelerated last quarter, as Delta has retired a bunch of its fuel-guzzling MD-88 jets since the end of the summer peak season. Lastly, Delta expects nonfuel unit costs to rise just 1% in 2019.