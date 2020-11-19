Delta Apparel: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.6 million, or $1.53 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $381 million.

Delta Apparel shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.85, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLA

