Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

TOM KRISHER
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.

The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past few days, the highest number since before the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day,” the airline said Sunday in a statement.

Delta took steps to increase passenger capacity, including opening middle seats on Sunday and Monday, in an effort to accommodate passengers.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that it would stop blocking off middle seats starting in May. The move was made last April to keep passengers farther apart, a policy that Delta's CEO had repeatedly cited as raising trust in the airline. The seats would be reopened as air travel recovers and more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline said.

Delta said the middle seats were opened just for Sunday and Monday, and its seat-blocking policy has not changed. Where needed, seats could be unblocked in order to get customers to their destinations on the same day.

“Delta teams have been working through various factors, including staffing, large numbers of employee vaccinations and pilots returning to active status," the airline said in the statement. Some employees were having adverse side effects from being vaccinated.

On Sunday, websites at three Delta hubs showed 33 canceled arriving or departing flights. There were 19 at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, another 11 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and three more at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Delta said Wednesday that nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1. That gave Delta the assurance to end seating limits, it said.

The airline industry was divided over the utility of blocking middle seats to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on a flight. Airlines including Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating for months, while United Airlines never did and American did so only briefly.

Social-distancing is hard if not impossible on an airplane, even with middle seats empty — a point that United CEO Scott Kirby made many times to explain his airline’s resistance to seat-blocking.

Air travel in the United States is recovering from pandemic lows. More than 1 million travelers have gone through U.S. airports for each of the last 20 days, although March traffic remains down nearly half from the same month in 2019.

The numbers are rising heading into the crucial summer vacation season. Last summer was a catastrophe for the airlines, contributing to Delta’s full-year loss of more than $12 billion. The airlines are eager to boost revenue as quickly as possible, and that means selling more seats.

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood’s Georgia Conundrum: Restrictive Voting Laws Threaten To Turn Peach Of A Location Venue Into Pariah

    New Jersey may be the first state to pitch itself as an alternative to Georgia production but won’t be the last amid national furor at the Peach State’s restrictive new voting law. Atlanta’s booming entertainment infrastructure has so many advantages from rebates to infrastructure, yet the state is making itself a liability again less than […]

  • Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

    Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise. Under the restrictions, passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival and undergo random testing for COVID-19. Israeli travellers who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel will not need to be quarantined following a bilateral agreement on tourism between the two countries.

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.

  • Why you may want to book your next trip now

    The window to book that next great travel deal is getting smaller. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, travel experts say rising demand is sending airfares and hotel rates higher, though most are still below pre-pandemic levels.

  • Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood Memorial

    Bourbonic, a 72-1 long shot, stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday and earn 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

  • Here Are the Biggest Stipulations to the CDC’s Big Travel Announcement

    Yesterday, the CDC announced a new set of travel guidelines, in which vaccinated Americans were cleared for both domestic and international travel. After a year of pandemic fatigue and virtually no leisure travel, the news came as nothing short of a revelation and grounded travelers took to the (metaphorical) streets to rejoice. “Fully vaccinated people […] The post Here Are the Biggest Stipulations to the CDC’s Big Travel Announcement appeared first on InsideHook.

  • A domestic violence situation turned into a police shooting, Fort Lauderdale cops say

    A gunfire alert and a 911 call about domestic violence ended with a Fort Lauderdale cop shooting a suspect Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale police say.

  • In rare slump, Golden Knights visit St. Louis

    The Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues will be looking for answers Monday when the West Division playoff contenders meet for the first of two contests in St. Louis. While the Golden Knights are 0-2-1 over their last three games, the Blues' problems go much deeper, going 0-5-1 since March 22 while dropping out of playoff position. The Arizona Coyotes now occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in the West, one point ahead of the Blues, while the Golden Knights are in second place, four points behind the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

  • Officials fear 'uncontrolled' breach of Florida wastewater reservoir; hundreds evacuated

    A full breach of the walls at the damaged Piney Point reservoir in Florida could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water" to surge, officials said.

  • Delta spent the pandemic earning goodwill from passengers and workers. It might be about to vanish.

    Delta's response to Georgia's controversial voter rights legislation is damaging the sterling reputation that it has spent years building.

  • Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A's again

    Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and the Astros earned a third straight win against the rival Oakland Athletics, 9-1 on Saturday. Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A's, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall. “That's our thing, we've got to keep scoring, make it easier on our pitching staff," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Maria Menounos Cheers Up Her Mom in the Hospital with a 'Future with Grandchildren to Come'

    Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are looking to expand their family through surrogacy

  • Dying woman’s petition for full body cancer scans before 'all clear' verdicts hits 150k signatures

    Gemma Sisson-Moore died in July 2020 after discovering she wasn't cancer free despite an "all clear" diagnoses.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    Here's a look at 50 cities where things are looking bleak.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support -energy secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • Watch: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hits buzzer beater to crush UCLA

    UCLA nearly shocked unbeaten Gonzaga in the Final Four, but Jalen Suggs made a 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 93-90 victory.

  • Myanmar protesters make Easter eggs a symbol of defiance

    In the latest in a series of impromptu shows of defiance, messages including "Spring Revolution", "We must win" and "Get out MAH" - referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing - were seen on eggs in photographs on social media. "Easter is all about the future and the people of Myanmar have a great future in a federal democracy," Dr Sasa, international envoy for the ousted civilian government, said in a statement.

  • UK eyes testing COVID-19 passports at mass gatherings

    Britain is planning to test a series of measures including “coronavirus status certifications" over the coming weeks to see if they can allow people to safely return to mass gatherings at sports arenas, nightclubs and concerts. Officials are also developing plans to test out COVID-19 passports that are expected to show if a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has some immunity due to having had coronavirus in the previous six months. The issue of vaccine passports has been a hotly debated topic around the world, including in the United States and Israel.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.