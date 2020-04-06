Delta Capital Partners Management Announces New Senior Executive





CHICAGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, today announced the hiring of a new senior executive.

Gabriel Olearnik has been hired as a Managing Director to lead Delta's business in Europe and is based in London and Warsaw. Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Olearnik was the General Counsel of a major private equity firm in London and was previously a Partner and Chair of the Private Equity Practice Group at Kochanski & Partners, a leading independent European law firm. Prior to these roles, Mr. Olearnik was an attorney at Dentons, Mayer Brown, and Clifford Chance in London and Continental Europe.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "Delta continues to meet key business objectives for 2020 by hiring top-tier professionals and building out our geographic footprint. These developments continue to strengthen Delta's business and competitive advantages in key markets. The hiring of Gabriel Olearnik materially enhances our capabilities across Europe and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service to claimants, law firms, professional service providers, and other end-users of litigation and legal finance in those important regions. We are pleased to have someone with Gabriel's talent and experience joining Delta's senior management team."

Mr. Olearnik is joining Delta at a very important time as the firm continues to expand to meet the growing liquidity and other financing needs of law firms, businesses, private investment funds, and individual claimants affected by recent macroeconomic developments, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for Delta's proprietary liquidity solutions (DLS) has skyrocketed over the past month, including those involving litigation-collateralized loans (LCLs), term loans and draw-down facilities.

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a US-based global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies serving claimants, businesses, private investment funds, law firm and other professional service firms across the world. The firm provides capital and expertise that enables such parties to de-risk, significantly enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and/or maximize the effectiveness of their businesses.

