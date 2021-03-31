Delta CEO Calls Georgia Voting Law ‘Unacceptable’ and ‘Based on a Lie’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday called a new Georgia voting law “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, according to a new report.

“I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Bastian wrote in a memo to employees, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He claimed the new voting restrictions will make it more difficult for underrepresented individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law on Thursday. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification.

The measure also limits drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials.

The bill, which passed along party lines in both chambers of the state legislature, also prohibits food and beverages from being offered by outside groups to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots.

Kemp said in a statement he was surprised by Bastian’s comments, arguing that the airline did not raise any objections about the legislation.

“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” Kemp said.

Delta earlier this month called for a “fair, secure elections process” and did not express any opposition to the legislation.

Bastian, however, claims the company was working with legislators “to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill.”

“We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed,” he said.

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Bastian wrote in the memo.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights,” he said.

Delta’s latest memo comes after the airline and other Georgia companies have been threatened with boycotts by opponents of the new voting restrictions who charge that local corporations should have worked harder to intervene before the legislation passed.

Meanwhile, a group of black business executives are calling on America’s corporate leaders to stand up against what they see as efforts to restrict voting access.

“Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground,” said Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, during an appearance on CNBC. “This is about all Americans having the right to vote, but we need to recognize the special history of the denial of the right to vote for Black Americans, and we will not be silent,” he added.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood to scrap confetti animation on app after 'gamification' criticism

    Starting next week, users will see new features marking milestone moments, including first-time money deposits, first investments or for sign-ups for Robinhood Gold, its premium membership offering, the online brokerage said in a blog post on Wednesday. The move comes weeks after Robinhood's digital confetti animation was criticized on the grounds that the company was "gamifying" investing. The Silicon Valley unicorn startup, which was at the heart of the historic retail trading frenzy earlier this year, is currently being probed by U.S. regulators for imposing temporary trading curbs on so-called "meme stocks".

  • Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations reportedly made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaWhy Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaWhy Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan as 'not nearly enough'

    Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly planning to re-introduce her Green New Deal proposal, which would call for more far-reaching investments.

  • The Trump campaign's nondisclosure agreements have been voided by a court, opening the door for whistleblowers

    Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with campaign staffers was too vague to be legally enforceable, a federal judge ruled.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's 1st Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Busting brackets like never before, Pac-12 sets upset record with UCLA's win

    With UCLA winning over Michigan Tuesday night, Pac-12 has now broken the record for most upsets by a conference.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • US home prices soared in January by most in seven years

    U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. “January’s data remain consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” said Craig Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI.

  • 'The Apprentice' winners ranked from least to most successful

    Season one's Bill Rancic remains the only household name years after the show aired.

  • Conservatives fret over Supreme Court's delay in accepting Mississippi abortion case

    An appeal challenging Roe vs. Wade would be the most significant abortion case in decades. A decision on hearing the case has been pending for months.

  • 'My soul is lighter': Serial killer's death brings closure

    Serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III died in U.S. prison recently, having admitted to slaughtering seven people — including five children — in Idaho, Washington state, Montana and California. Following his arrest in 2005 for the slayings of that Idaho family, the FBI reviewed unsolved missing child cases nationwide. Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan believes all of Duncan's killings were revealed in court.

  • Lil Nas X and Cardi B feud with Candace Owens on Twitter after the conservative pundit accuses them of 'keeping Black America behind'

    The conservative commentator weighed in on the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," which contain drops of human blood.

  • Capitol riot suspect allegedly wore a shirt that said, 'I was there, Washington, DC, January 6, 2021' when the FBI arrested him

    Garret Miller is one of more than 380 people charged in connection with the January 6 riots. He was indicted on 12 counts.

  • Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

    Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state. Apple said the project will store 240 megawatt-hours of energy, or enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day. It is located next to the California Flats solar installation in southeastern Monterey County, about 100 miles southeast of Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'How I Met Your Mother' 7 years later

    The hit CBS show premiered in September 2005 and ended in March 2014. It starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, and Cobie Smulders.

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law 'unacceptable'

    The CEO of Georgia-based Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the state’s new election law overhaul is “unacceptable” and “based on a lie,” after the company faced criticism that it didn’t speak out forcefully enough in opposition to the bill when it was being considered by the state’s Republican leaders. CEO Ed Bastian offered his assessment of the new Georgia law in a memo sent to employees less than a week after Delta officials joined other corporate lobbyists to shape the final version of a sweeping measure that could make it harder for some Georgia citizens to cast ballots. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, comes amid a smattering of calls for consumer boycotts of Delta and other Georgia-based brands, including Coca-Cola, UPS and Home Depot.

  • Kremlin says it fears Ukraine could restart conflict in war-torn east

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by mounting tensions in war-torn eastern Ukraine and that it feared Kyiv's government forces could do something to restart a conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The comments came a day after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near their shared border and said that the pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict since it first erupted in 2014, Ukraine says.