Delta CEO talks pilot shortage, holiday travel, shrinking seat sizes

Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Belgium on Monday became only the third nation in the world to pledge funding to help developing countries cope with unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change, offering 2.5 million euros in support for Mozambique. While relatively small, the funds have an outsized significance, announced as more than 100 world leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. COP27 climate summit - where the urgent need for funding to support developing countries facing climate change-fuelled disasters will dominate the talks. Minister for Development Cooperation Frank Vandenbroucke said Belgium would allocate 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) to climate change "loss and damage" out of a new 25-million-euro package of support for Mozambique from 2023 to 2028, which would also support projects like installing solar panels in regions not connected to the power grid.