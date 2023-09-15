Delta changes rewards program, restricts access to SkyClub lounge: What to know

Delta Air Lines is changings its rewards program, restricting access to the popular SkyClub and making it more difficlt for American Express cardholders to earn perks.

The changes are part of Delta's revamp of its SkyMiles program.

According to Delta, which operates a hub at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, these are the changes:

Delta SkyClub changes

Delta broke these changes down into four categories:

American Express Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders will have zero access to the SkyClub, beginning Jan 1.

American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders will be allowed only 10 visits a year, beginning Feb. 1, 2025. But if you spend $75,000 on your card in a calendar year, you\'ll have unlimited SkyClub access for the remainder of that year.

American Express Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders will be allowed only six SkyClub visits a year, beginning Feb. 1, 2025. Spending $75,000 on your card in a calendar year will also give you unlimited SkyClub access for the remainder of that year.

Travers flying economy class, no matter what card they may have, will not have any access to the SkyClub, beginning Jan 1.

In a prepared statement posted on its website, the airline said: "These changes are part of Delta's ongoing efforts to balance the popularity of the clubs with the premium experience they provide for our guests."

Earning Medallion Qualification Dollars

Delta said it's making it easier to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars, or MQDs. You'll get $1 MQD for every $1 you spend if you book a vacation package through Delta Vacations, a hotel stay through Delta Stays or vehicle rental through Delta Car Rentals. And you'll get $1 MQD for every $1 you spend on the ticket price for a Delta-marketed flight operated by Delta or one of its partner airlines.

Depending on which credit card you use, you may receive more MQDs for dollars spent.

Earning Medallion Qualification Dollars on everyday purchases via Amex

That's changing, too and it's going to make accumulating non-travel-related benefits more difficult:

Beginning Jan 1. 2024, Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business Amex card holders will earn $1 Medallion Qualification Dollar for every $20 they spend on everyday purchases. Previously, they received $1 for every $1 spent.

Also beginning Jan. 1: Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business Amex cardholders will receive $1 MQD for every $10 spent on everyday purchases. Previously, they received $1 for every $1 spent.

Earning Delta Medallion status

Beginning Jan. 1, Delta will use only Medallion Qualification Dollars to earn the airline's elite status. Travelers will have the opportunity to convert miles they've earned into MQDs.

Also beginning Jan. 1, you'll need more MQDs to earn Medallion status .Here's the breakdown for 2024:

You\'ll need $6,000 MQDs to earn Silver Medallion status, compared with $3,000 in 2023.

You\'ll need $12,000 MQDs for Gold Medallion, compared with $8,000 in 2023.

You\'ll need $18,000 MQDs for Platinum Medallion status, compared with $12,000 in 2023.

You\'ll need $35,000 MQDs for Diamond Medallion status, compared with just $20,000 in 2023.

Contact Georgea Kovanis: gkovanis@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Delta changes SkyMiles, restricts SkyClub lounge access