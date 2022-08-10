Delta Is Changing Its Boarding Process. Here's What You Need To Know

Airlines around the world are changing their policies and processes post-pandemic. Newly designed interiors, baggage claim procedures, and now even the boarding process is changing.

You know the drill of boarding. Those who need extra assistance and people traveling with children board early. Next, active military members are boarded. Then, Diamond Medallion frequent fliers as well as Delta One business class and first-class passengers board.

But now, Diamond Medallion frequent fliers will board after Delta One business class and first-class passengers. From there, Delta Premium Select passengers as well as passengers with strollers and car seats will board. The last to board will be Comfort Plus, Sky Priority, and main cabin passengers. Finally, economy passengers will board.

magwood_photography

“This adjustment will shift the boarding order for a small group of premium customers while still offering them a preferential boarding experience,” said a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines in a recent statement to The Points Guy. Though the process seems convoluted, it doesn’t sound like it will cause any significant lag to the overall boarding procedure.

Plus, the Diamond Medallion frequent fliers will still acquire priority boarding, giving them plenty of extra time to stow their bags and relax before take-off. They will even get a special announcement now, just for them.

Participating travelers in Detroit can now opt-in to try the airport’s Parallel Reality Experience. According to the Washington Post, “Parallel Reality relies on display technology that enables multiple people to look at the same board simultaneously and see personalized information.”

With additions to Delta Air Lines’ schedule, like non-stop flights to Cape Town and Tahiti, learning about the airline’s changing boarding process will put fliers ahead of the game.

