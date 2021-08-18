New Zealand’s Delta Cases Linked to Australia’s Worsening Crisis

New Zealand’s Delta Cases Linked to Australia’s Worsening Crisis
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tracy Withers and Jason Scott
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand began a strict nationwide lockdown as it faces an outbreak of the delta variant, which on Wednesday was linked to the worsening Covid-19 crisis in neighboring Australia as cases in New South Wales rose to a record high of more than 600.

A further six cases have been identified in New Zealand, all connected to the single delta infection discovered Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Wellington. That was the first community case detected in the nation since February, with genome testing of the original case showing a clear link to the outbreak in Australia’s New South Wales state.

The increase in New Zealand came as New South Wales recorded 633 new cases of the delta strain on Wednesday -- a 32% surge from the previous daily high recorded just two days earlier -- as the virus tears through Sydney, the country’s largest city, despite nearly two months of lockdown. The restrictions have since been widened to the entire state.

“Every person who has the virus is spreading it to at least more than one person,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. “What the data is telling us in the last few days is that we haven’t seen the worst of it. And the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home.”

‘Covid Zero’

The outbreaks on both sides of the Tasman Sea show how the so-called “Covid Zero” strategy embraced by both Australia and New Zealand -- both of which have relied on restricted international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission -- is under increasing strain.

The outbreak in Sydney is increasingly spreading into other areas of the country forcing more than half of Australia’s 26 million people into lockdown. That includes Melbourne, which recorded 24 new cases on Wednesday, national capital Canberra, and more remote regions with high Indigenous populations. The surge in cases is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ramp up the nation’s tardy vaccination roll-out.

Ardern said New Zealand officials are now reviewing the recent positive cases in arrivals from Australia who are in quarantine to identify a possible connection. All recent returnees from New South Wales must provide proof of a negative pre-departure test, and officials are preparing to contact all those returnees if a connection to the quarantined cases isn’t established, she said.

Ardern put the nation into a three-day lockdown from midnight Tuesday, assuming the initial case -- an unvaccinated Auckland man in his 50s -- had the more infectious delta strain. Auckland and the nearby Coromandel region, where the man and his wife had visited, are facing a seven-day lockdown.

It is New Zealand’s first nationwide closure since its initial pandemic response over a year ago, and it has the potential to re-write the country’s economic and fiscal outlook. Some economists said the central bank will now hold off delivering a rate increase later Wednesday to gauge the the impact of the lockdown on growth, while the government has said it will resume programs to assist affected workers and businesses that could cost billions of dollars.

New Zealand has so far largely kept the virus out of the community, allowing its economy to recover quickly during the pandemic. But a slow vaccine rollout has left it vulnerable to another outbreak, particularly of the delta strain that is challenging virus containment efforts around the world.

Under so-called Alert Level 4, all schools, public venues and most businesses must close and people are urged to wear a face covering if they need to venture out. Only shops providing essential services such as groceries, gasoline and health products can stay open. Less than 20% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The health ministry said one of the new cases is a workmate of the original case, and the other three are contacts of the workmate. One of the three contacts is a fully vaccinated health professional employed at Auckland Hospital who had been working in recent days.

Hospital authorities have taken immediate action to shut down any potential spread, including testing all staff and patients on the ward the health professional worked on.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • School districts push for in-person classes despite Delta fears

    With the spread of the Delta variant, a surge of parents are asking that their children be enrolled in a remote, independent study program - But most schools say that program will be limited to a very small number of students.

  • India's Serum Institute buys 50% stake in country's largest vial maker

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Serum Institute of India has bought a 50% stake in vials maker Schott Kaisha, the companies said on Tuesday, as the world's largest vaccine maker aims to secure pharmaceutical packaging to meet rising demand due to the pandemic. "Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute. "As a longtime customer, we use (Schott's) vials, ampoules and syringes to store our vaccines including (COVID-19 vaccine) Covishield."

  • Study: Summer School in 2022 Could Rescue U.S. from Long-Term GDP Decline

    The year 2050 may seem a long way off, but in 29 years our current crop of K-12 students will be well into their careers. How will this chaotic school year have affected them? Recent findings from the University of Pennsylvania warn that over the next three decades, our recent COVID-related U.S. school closures, as […]

  • Bad food, slivers of sun: Life in Sydney's hotel quarantine

    With our long journey to reach Australia behind us, and 14 days isolated in a hotel ahead of us, the police officer on our bus tried to inject some humor: “If you’re looking to save some money on the hotel,” he joked, “this is your last chance to hook up and share a room." As a photographer for The Associated Press, I had spent the past 20 days in Japan covering the Olympics. In a bid to limit transmission of COVID-19, officials imposed tough rules on visiting media and athletes that kept us in an “Olympic bubble” for our first 14 days in Tokyo.

  • Palantir Technologies Hoards Physical Gold to Protect Against Shocks

    Palantir has also paved the way for customers to pay for its software using the precious metal.

  • Why Did ALFI Shares Gain Ground Tuesday?

    ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) has launched intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into a rideshare program in 13 significant additional markets as planned. The initiative marks the ramp-up of Alfi revenues and partnership with independently contracted Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) drivers in Miami, Florida, providing an additional revenue stream while enhancing the passenger experience at no cost. Advertisers will gain insight into the inaccessible audiences that

  • How one COVID case shows off New Zealand’s pinpoint tracking ability

    It took just one coronavirus case to prompt a national lockdown. But the New Zealand government’s ultra-cautious approach does not stop there.

  • Fulham remain top of Championship with Millwall win

    Fulham remained top of the early English Championship table after a 2-1 win at London rivals Millwall on Tuesday.

  • People on TikTok Are Cleaning Their Dishwasher Filters and The Results Will Horrify You

    Warning: This is disgusting!

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • New Zealand to enter lockdown after one COVID-19 case discovered

    New Zealand announced the country will enter another COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday after a single infection was discovered.

  • European Stocks’ Rally Stays on Hold as Virus Cases Creep Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed as concern mounted about the impact of the delta coronavirus variant, weighing on economically sensitive sectors that had been driving the summer rally.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1% by the close in London, with cyclical sectors including automotive, banking and travel & leisure declining the most. Health-care and personal care, drug and grocery store stocks outperformed.Equities got a boost from better-than-expected corporate

  • Stocks retreat on Delta variant gloom

    Global stock markets were broadly lower Tuesday as investors fretted that the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • ‘I’m Seeing Healthy People Die Every Day’: COVID Spirals in Mississippi

    Spencer Platt/GettyOn Monday, Aug. 2, a 34-year-old woman in Gulfport, Mississippi, started feeling dizzy at work. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after that.By the next Sunday, she was dead. Her husband, also in his mid-thirties, died from coronavirus this past Saturday, according to Brian Switzer, the local coroner.“These are deaths I wouldn’t have seen a month or two ago,” Switzer, the Harrison County Coroner, told The Daily Beast. “I’m seeing significantly younger folks this time

  • GOP Senator Railed Against Vax, Caught COVID, Then Hid It From Dem Colleagues

    Wisconsin.govA Republican state senator who has proven to be one of Wisconsin’s most virulent critics of mask and vaccine mandates became sick enough to be hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, his office confirmed to The Daily Beast.What’s more, a possibly infectious Sen. André Jacque, who testified maskless during a Joint Senate and Assembly Education Committee meeting last Wednesday at the statehouse in Madison, neglected to inform his colleagues about their potential exposure—an

  • Mississippi Newborn Now Orphaned After Both Parents Pass Away From COVID-19

    A Mississippi newborn girl is now an orphan after both her mother and father died of COVID-19.

  • Formerly Conjoined Twin Gives Birth to Daughter at Hospital Where She Was Separated from Sister

    "It feels like full circle since my mom had us here," Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez said of welcoming daughter Alora

  • A man chronicling his wife's cancer treatment on TikTok went viral, saying she was 'kicked out of hospital' because people 'refusing' vaccines are taking up space

    Jason Arena, the husband of a woman with stage 4 breast cancer, has gone viral after posting a TikTok about hospital overcrowding and Covid-19.

  • Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines

    In a rural stretch of northeastern Florida where barely half the people have gotten a coronavirus shot, Roger West had no problem telling others he was “adamantly anti-vaccination.” “I do not trust the Federal Government,” West wrote recently. West drove to the Winn Dixie supermarket and rolled up his sleeve for the first of two injections of the Moderna vaccine.