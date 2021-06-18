Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, says WHO official

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the WHO in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday that the Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

"The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissability," WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

(Reporting by John Miller and Mike Shields, writing by Giles Elgood, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories