Delta declared America's best airline: The Points Guy

Delta Air Lines tops a new list of the best -- and worst -- airlines in America for its impressive on-time performance and network of lounges.

In the third edition of The Points Guy's Best Airlines Report, Delta knocked two-time winner Alaska Airlines down to second spot. Frontier landed at the bottom of the heap, taking the dubious title of America's worst airline.

For this year's list, editors examined stats from the US Department of Transportation on everything from lost luggage rates and the number of complaints filed against each airline, along with factors like timeliness, comfort, pricing and customer satisfaction.

With an impressive 93 percent on-time arrivals rate, the largest network of lounges and cities served and low bumping rates -- 32 passengers out of more than 136 million flyers -- Delta emerged the big winner this year.

Other factors considered in the ranking include cabin features, cancelations, route network, ticket value, fees and loyalty program.

The best US airline for customer service is Southwest Airlines, with just 602 complaints filed among the 160 million passengers flown in the period studied, while JetBlue emerged America's most comfortable carrier, thanks to generous seat pitches, excellent Wifi service and its young fleet.

Here are the best airlines for 2019:

1. Delta

2. Alaska

3. Southwest

4. United

5. Hawaiian

6. American

7. JetBlue

8. Allegiant

9. Spirit

10. Frontier