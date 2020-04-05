Delta extending SkyMiles benefits as coronavirus forces drastic reduction in flights

As part of its customer service changes related to the coronavirus pandemic, Delta Air Lines is automatically extending some of its SkyMiles benefits for six months to a year, the company said Sunday.

SkyMiles Medallion Members will keep their current status through 2021. All qualifying Medallion membership miles from 2020 will be rolled over to next year, Delta said.

Delta Sky Club international and executive memberships with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later will receive a six-month extension. Delta is also extending benefits for certain SkyMiles American Express card members.

Sandeep Dube, Delta’s senior vice president for customer engagement and loyalty, said the benefits will be extended "so you can enjoy them when you are ready to travel again.”

"While our focus is on keeping customers and employees safe and healthy today and always, you are a part of the Delta family and we know how important these benefits are to you," Dube said. "We are continuously monitoring how coronavirus impacts travel and will make additional adjustments to support our customers’ needs as the pandemic evolves."

Delta said last month that it planned to park at least 600 planes, more than half of its fleet.

In a memo to employees, CEO Ed Bastian described the airline's cuts as a partial shutdown. Delta plans to cut 70% of its flights as the airline's revenue takes a $2 billion hit from a plunge in bookings.

Bastian said approximately 10,000 Delta employees have offered to take voluntary leave.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY

Three Delta Air Lines passenger jets are parked among other airliners at the Pinal Airpark on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Marana, Ariz. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Delta wide-body aircraft are being moved to storage in Arizona. More

