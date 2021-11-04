  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Delta flight diverted due to 'unruly passenger' adding to the influx of airline disturbances

Taiyler Simone Mitchell
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Airline passengers.
Photo by Bob Riha/WireImage

  • An "unruly passenger" caused a cross-country flight to be diverted to DFW.

  • The FAA reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents so far.

  • These incidents involve "threatening or violent behavior."

A flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted to Dallas mid-flight after an "unruly passenger" caused a disruption, actor Bill Moseley tweeted on Monday.

"Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft," Delta Air Lines said in a statement to CNN.

Flight 365 from Atlanta to Los Angeles International Airport landed 1 hour and 27 minutes late after making a pit stop in Dallas, according to Delta's flight tracking system.

"We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels," Delta added.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there has been an uptick in airplane conflicts involving "threatening or violent" customers since 2020. The agency reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents between January 1 and November 2 - announcing more than $1 million in fines this year, CNN reported in October.

Delta Air Lines and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport declined to provide additional details about the disturbance.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flight to LA diverted to Dallas because of ‘unruly passenger’

    Airlines have reported record number of incidents on planes in 2021

  • U.S. Senate panel plans airline oversight hearing after worker cuts

    The chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans an oversight hearing on the airline industry after she asked the major carriers in July to explain worker shortages despite receiving billions in pandemic bailout. Senator Maria Cantwell, who in July sent letters to the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways, told Reuters in an interview Wednesday she plans a hearing tentatively set for Dec. 8 that will include airline participation. "We're going to continue to do our oversight role and I think the public wants to know," Cantwell said.

  • Flight diverted to eject ‘unruly’ passenger

    ‘Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft,’ says airline

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Taliban soldiers respond to hospital attack

    The video was uploaded on Wednesday (November 3), but the date the footage was shot could not be independently verified by Reuters. The Taliban's defense ministry spokesperson's Twitter account also shared the same video.At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said.Taliban soldiers are guarding the entrance to Afghanistan's biggest military hospital a day after the attack. The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

  • U.S. Democrats' plan boosts EV tax credit eligibility to pricier trucks, SUVs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released an updated social spending and climate measure on Wednesday that expands a proposed $12,500 tax credit to pricier zero-emission vehicles, while lowering income limits for eligible buyers. Vans, sport utility vehicles and trucks with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of up to $80,000 are eligible, while sedans remain at $55,000 as they were under the prior version. The earlier version capped credits at $64,000 for vans, $69,000 for SUVs and $74,000 for pickup trucks.

  • COVID on the decline in Ohio

    Data: New York Times; Cartogram: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOhio's pandemic outlook is headed in the right direction, data from the state health department shows.The latest: The rate of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all down from earlier peaks this September and last winter, per the Ohio Department of Health.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state regularly recorded more than 6,000 new cases per day in

  • How to stay awake when you’re bone-tired

    You know the feeling. Your eyelids begin to droop, you feel your head sink into your neck, background sounds become increasingly remote... and before you know it you’ve drifted into a blissful snooze, unaware of your surroundings. Particularly mortifying are the accidental snoozes that happen in professional settings – especially when you’re a political leader whose public faux-pas, heavy eyelids included, is immediately pounced on by social media meme-makers.

  • 2023 Mini Cooper Hardtop Previewed, Future EV Plans Detailed

    Mini has shared information about its future plans that include a new generation of the hatchback and an EV version of the Countryman SUV.

  • Penn Station overhaul: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul backs new plans, new name for transit hub

    The Democratic governor put her own stamp on the plan to overhaul Penn Station, which had been championed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Fox News Surprise: ‘The Five’ Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

    The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two […]

  • How American Shoppers Broke the Supply Chain

    The ports are clogged because Americans ordered so many things that there's nowhere to put them.

  • Republicans lead the charge in Chillicothe council races

    Chillicothe Republicans led the way on election night as three council seats flipped from blue to red, according to unofficial results.

  • Dolphins first got permission to speak with Deshaun Watson on Monday night

    Many will say that the absence of a trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans to the Dolphins means that a trade was never going to happen. Undermining that view of reality is the fact that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross received permission to speak to Watson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that permission [more]

  • Woman who killed mom in Bali indicted in Chicago

    A woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a Bali resort has been indicted on federal murder conspiracy charges and taken into custody in Chicago. (Nov. 3)

  • Insulate Britain Protesters Block Parliament Square

    Protesters from Insulate Britain blocked two roads near Parliament Square in Westminster, London, on November 4.This clip, released by Insulate Britain, shows protesters sitting in the middle of the street holding banners.One protester was filmed standing on top of a police van outside the Houses of Parliament.Insulate Britain said that nine of their supporters had been summoned to the High Court in London on November 16 for “breaching the National Highways injunction by causing disruption to traffic on the M25” in an earlier protest. Credit: Insulate Britain via Storyful

  • Spirit AeroSystems increasing build rate on 737 MAX

    The most important individual aircraft program to the Wichita economy is picking up steam after nearly two years of production doldrums. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. on Wednesday revealed as part of its quarterly earnings that it is now building on the Boeing Co. 737 MAX at the rate of 21 aircraft per month. “Our commercial segment continues to recover from the dual crises of the MAX grounding and the Covid-19 pandemic,” CEO Tom Gentile said on a conference call with investment analysts.

  • Republicans sweep 4 council seats in Toms River, 3 incumbents re-elected to Regional board

    Voters also rejected a referendum asking if the township's open space tax should be raised.

  • DeSantis and allies want credit for his boom-to-bust coronavirus numbers. But the drop is hardly unusual.

    Supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are still waiting for his apology. They might want to focus on the epidemiology. Weeks after Florida endured one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has seen cases decline substantially - so much so that it currently ranks 50th in the country in per-capita cases.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. This has prompted another round of I-told-you-sos about the

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia governor's election

    Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.