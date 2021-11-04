Delta flight diverted due to 'unruly passenger' adding to the influx of airline disturbances

An "unruly passenger" caused a cross-country flight to be diverted to DFW.

The FAA reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents so far.

These incidents involve "threatening or violent behavior."

A flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted to Dallas mid-flight after an "unruly passenger" caused a disruption, actor Bill Moseley tweeted on Monday.

"Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft," Delta Air Lines said in a statement to CNN.

Flight 365 from Atlanta to Los Angeles International Airport landed 1 hour and 27 minutes late after making a pit stop in Dallas, according to Delta's flight tracking system.

"We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels," Delta added.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there has been an uptick in airplane conflicts involving "threatening or violent" customers since 2020. The agency reports 5,033 "unruly passenger" incidents between January 1 and November 2 - announcing more than $1 million in fines this year, CNN reported in October.

Delta Air Lines and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport declined to provide additional details about the disturbance.

