Delta flight diverted after passenger allegedly assaults crew member

Sophie Reardon
·1 min read

A Delta Air Lines flight made an unscheduled landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

The plane took off from Washington, D.C., and was en route to Los Angeles International Airport when it was forced to land in Oklahoma at 9:35 p.m. local time, police confirmed to CBS affiliate KWTV.

The air marshal was able to detain the suspect and police helped to remove him from the plane. No other details about the incident, including possible charges for the suspect, were provided.

The flight then continued Los Angeles.

Delta issued a statement saying it "applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals" and apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Delta is no stranger to unruly passengers: As of September, it had banned more than 1,600 for refusing to comply with face mask mandates.

It's also part of a nationwide trend. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had received more than 5,300 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Senate passes bill paving way for Democrats to raise debt limit

Biden vows to support Ukraine amid Russia tensions

Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying to police about alleged attack

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta calls for 'no fly' list for unruly passengers

    A Delta flight headed to Los Angeles from Washington D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities say.

  • California opens probe into LA-area officers over racist texts, hundreds of cases now jeopardized

    A Los Angeles-area police department facing allegations that some officers traded racist and homophobic text messages and joked about beatings, slavery and police shootings is facing a probe from the California Department of Justice, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

  • NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger talks Patriots run game, Eagles QB situation

    Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network talks ball in Touchdown Wire's newest podcast and video.

  • Vermont COVID hospitalizations hit another record high: How are state leaders responding?

    COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a record high in Vermont. Some hospitals are nearing capacity, as they face longstanding staffing shortages.

  • Pentatonix to fill Nationwide Arena with holiday harmonies, fan favorites

    From "Hallelujah" to "Happy Holiday," there's no mistaking the a cappella sound of Pentatonix. They will perform Dec. 12 at Nationwide Arena.

  • Ohio capital city to pay $5.75 million to injured protesters

    Ohio's capital city has agreed to pay $5.75 million to people injured during last year's racial injustice and police brutality protests, plaintiffs' lawyers and city officials said Thursday. The payouts will vary based on the extent of protesters' individual injuries, and will be determined during a series of private meetings with a special master hired to review each case, said John Marshall, the lead attorney in the federal lawsuit brought by 32 injured protesters against Columbus.

  • Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration

    Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's nonpartisan rules referee, is expected to decide shortly whether language letting millions of migrants remain temporarily in the U.S. can stay in the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure. MacDonough’s decisions can be ignored by whichever Democrat is presiding over the chamber during debate, but Republicans could force votes challenging that.

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink developing brain MICROCHIP, records & stimulates activity. Ready NEXT YEAR?

    Team RIsing reacts to a new announcement from Elon Musk's company Neuralink. They hope to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James to enter the transfer portal

    Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from @mzenitz.

  • Mark Meadows Discussed a ‘Direct and Collateral Attack’ Plan to Overturn Election Results, Committee Says

    The committee investigating Jan. 6 wrote in a letter that it has no choice but to advance contempt proceedings against Trump's former chief of staff

  • Mark Meadows sues House Jan. 6 panel as contempt charges loom

    Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges now that Meadows is no longer complying with a subpoena

  • Hmong American Olympian Suni Lee named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated

    Sunisa “Suni” Lee, a first-generation Hmong American Olympian who won three medals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, was named alongside swimmer Caeleb Dressel as Athletes of the Year at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards. New achievement: Lee, 18, was named by the American sports magazine as Female Athlete of the Year, while Dressel was named the Male Athlete of the Year. The awards show was held at Hollywood’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

  • Delta plane diverted mid-flight after air marshal, flight attendant assaulted

    A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City after a"combative passenger" assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal aboard the plane Thursday evening, local police said.Why it matters: Airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over 5,500 cases this year. Most involved mask-related incidents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Video from the scene shows

  • Car of a missing college student and skeletal remains found in an unsolved 4-decade-old case

    Kyle Clinkscales, 22, went missing after leaving a bar in western Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive back to Auburn University in Alabama.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

    U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl

  • Prosecutors are almost done presenting their case at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial — but they just had a terrible day

    A star witness' testimony in the case against Maxwell was delayed, and new records shown in court Thursday helped the Jeffrey Epstein associate's defense.

  • Derick Dillard Reacts to Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: We Wanted to 'See the Facts for Ourselves'

    Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial

  • Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against him in 2019

    A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts Thursday on five of six charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of falsely reporting that he was

  • Teens find abandoned, barely-clothed baby outside Tennessee apartment complex, cops say

    Two teen girls were playing outside when they noticed the nearly-naked child on the ground, officials said.

  • 6 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.