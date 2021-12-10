Delta flight diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant, air marshal

A Delta flight had to make an emergency landing Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

Flight 324 was heading from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles when the incident occurred and ultimately necessitated a landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City at about 7:40 p.m. local time, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told CNN.

The suspect, a 30-something-year-old man, was only restrained after attacking the flight attendant and then the air marshal attempting to subdue him, said Gregory.

The airline apologized “for the inconvenience” to passengers and applauded the “quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals” aboard, according to the outlet.

Gregory did not have information on the man’s identity nor the charges he could face, but did say he was held in jail overnight after being taken off the plane — which left Oklahoma City about an hour later — and interviewed by the FBI, according to CNN. The man was held in jail overnight

The flight did ultimately land at Los Angeles International Airport shortly before 10:30 p.m. local time, according to the outlet.

It’s unknown what sort of injuries were sustained by the flight attendant and air marshal.