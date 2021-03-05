Delta flight diverted to Sacramento after passenger dies on plane

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

A Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to Sacramento on Thursday evening after a passenger died on the plane.

Flight 1837 was headed from the Mexican resort town of Cabo to Seattle when there was an emergency passenger situation, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told NBC News in a statement Friday. The flight diverted to Sacramento International Airport where emergency personnel treated the passenger.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the passenger as Derik Howard, 53, of Seattle. The cause of death was unclear pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.

"The Coroner has to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, which will more than likely take some time to determine as the pathologist usually orders testing and will have to wait on those results," the office said in a statement.

The flight resumed with the remaining passengers and arrived in Seattle shortly after 9 p.m. local time, about two hours behind schedule, Delta Air Lines said.

No other details were immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Sacramento International Airport did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Observant flight attendant stops Frontier plane from departing Nashville with icy wing

    An observant flight attendant stopped a Frontier flight from departing Nashville with ice on its wing during last month's winter storm. The FAA is investigating.

  • Exam finds multiple cracks in part of United jet's engine

    Microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside one engine of a United Airlines plane that made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff last month in Denver, federal safety investigators said Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board said the blade found “multiple fatigue fracture origins” on the inside surface of the hollow fan blade. The Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection, the NTSB said.

  • Suspect Arrested In the Murder of Elderly Filipino Man Out for Morning Walk in Phoenix

    A 40-year-old man was arrested after attacking and killing a 74-year-old Filipino man in Phoenix last month, according to police. Attack, injuries and death: Phoenix police found Juanito Falcon with injuries to his head after responding to a call at a parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 16 at around 11:20 a.m., according to ABC15. Falcon was walking when the alleged suspect, Marcus Williams, suddenly punched him, resulting in his head hitting the ground, police said.

  • Norwegian cancellations spark Airbus jet order deficit

    The disappearance of billions of dollars' worth of orders from troubled budget carrier Norwegian Air has left Europe's Airbus with more cancellations than orders so far this year, company data showed on Friday. Norwegian last month obtained an Irish court's agreement to cancel all 88 aircraft on order from Airbus as it staves off collapse. It remains at loggerheads with Boeing over the status of a separate order for 97 U.S. passenger jets.

  • Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler

    A Rochester police officer has been placed on administrative duty after using pepper spray on a woman suspected of shoplifting who tried to escape with her 3-year-old child in her arms, authorities said Friday. Video of the Feb. 22 incident has been made public at a time when the Rochester Police Department is under intense scrutiny over its interactions with Black residents, including the death last spring of Daniel Prude. A statement from the police said the woman was pepper sprayed during the arrest.

  • St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

    A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple's baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.

  • Southwest Airlines has added new service to 2 hot vacation destinations ahead of the potential summer travel boom

    In the past year, Southwest Airlines has expanded its flight offerings with services to destinations like Hilo, Hawaii and Cozumel, Mexico.

  • 'She needed the money': Family grieves loss of flight attendant, 79, from COVID-19

    The family of a 79-year-old American Airlines flight attendant who died of COVID-19 said she needed to work through the pandemic to make ends meet.

  • Iran's Zarif to offer 'constructive' plan amid hopes of informal nuclear talks

    Iran will soon present a "constructive" plan of action, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, after European sources said Tehran gave positive signs about opening informal talks about its nuclear programme. "As Iran's FM (foreign minister) & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action - through proper diplomatic channels," Zarif said on Twitter.

  • Sniper sought, no experience needed: Russian riot police launch recruitment ad blitz

    Russia's feared riot police have launched an online recruitment advertising blitz in the weeks since nationwide protests erupted over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Police forcefully dispersed tens of thousands of people who took part in three protests across Russia that spanned January and early February, when Navalny returned to the country from Germany and was later jailed for 2-1/2 years. Since then, riot police have advertised hundreds of times for jobs on recruitment websites such as HH.ru, run by Headhunter Group, Avito and Superjob.ru.

  • Mom who saw daughter die in Calif. accident recounts tragic cross-border journey

    Verlyn Jesenia Cardona and her daughter, Yesenia Cardonia, 23, were riding in the Ford Expedition truck that crashed in Southern California, leaving 13 people dead and a dozen others injured.

  • Mail on Sunday ordered to publish Meghan legal victory statement on front page

    The Mail On Sunday has been ordered by a High Court judge to publish a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over its publication of a letter to her father. The Duchess’s lawyers sought an order requiring Associated Newspapers to publish a statement about her win on the front page of the newspaper and the home page of MailOnline “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”. Lord Justice Warby agreed that the newspaper needed to carry a story about the legal victory that was in line with the prominence it afforded its original story about the letter. On the top half of page three of the same edition, the Mail on Sunday must state that following a hearing in January, the High Court gave judgment for the Duchess on her claim for copyright infringement. It will also have to include the following statement: “The court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail On Sunday and in MailOnline. “There will be a trial of the remedies to which the Duchess is entitled, at which the court will decide whether the Duchess is the exclusive owner of copyright in all parts of the letter, or whether any other person owns a share.” The judge said the notice must also be published on MailOnline for one week, with a link to the court’s full ruling on Meghan’s victory – which was delivered in February. Lord Justice Warby said he felt these were “measured incursions” into the newspaper’s freedom to decide what it published and did not publish.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • A future COVID-19 vaccine could be squirted up the nose. The nasal spray could stop transmission, especially in kids.

    A company called Altimmune is working on a nasal-spray version of a COVID-19 vaccine. The technology could stem the virus' spread better than shots.

  • T-Mobile tries again to go after big businesses with trio of new services

    T-Mobile is making another concerted effort to win big businesses as customers as it announced a trio of new services at an online event Thursday.Why it matters: While T-Mobile was the fastest growing mobile carrier even before it absorbed Sprint, it has struggled to crack the lucrative big business market, where Verizon and AT&T control more than 90% of the market.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: T-Mobile's new services for business include...Cell service: Historically, most of the corporate cell service accounts have gone to AT&T or Verizon, though T-Mobile has grown its market share from the low-single digits and saw its revenue double last year. The company says it hopes to double its share again over the next few years by offering new incentives, including lower-priced unlimited 5G.Home internet using fixed wireless: T-Mobile isn't trying to replace your Netflix pipe but rather offer a way for businesses to give those working from home a separate high-speed connection they can use just for their job.Collaboration software: In partnership with DialPad, T-Mobile is trying to offer businesses a way to provide workers with business cell service and, at the same time, replace the desk phone with modern unified communications software.Between the lines: While T-Mobile has long coveted a bigger share of the market, historically it hasn't had the network coverage to compete. While low prices can help woo smaller businesses, ubiquitous fast coverage is usually a prerequisite for larger enterprises before they even look at price.Yes, but: Times have changed. T-Mobile not only has significantly more scale these days, but it's also a leader in 5G networks and is currently the only company offering significant mid-band offering — meaning it can offer higher speeds in more of the country than even AT&T and Verizon.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Civil war within the GOP continues as Trump fires back at strategist Karl Rove

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision.

  • Eritrean troops killed hundreds in Ethiopia massacre: HRW

    Eritrean forces shot dead hundreds of children and civilians in a November massacre in neighbouring Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.

  • The science behind frozen wind turbines – and how to keep them spinning through the winter

    Ice can be a wind turbine's worst enemy. AP Photo/Robert F. BukatyWinter is supposed to be the best season for wind power – the winds are stronger, and since air density increases as the temperature drops, more force is pushing on the blades. But winter also comes with a problem: freezing weather. Even light icing can produce enough surface roughness on wind turbine blades to reduce their aerodynamic efficiency, which reduces the amount of power they can produce, as Texas experienced in February. Frequent severe icing can cut a wind farm’s annual energy production by over 20%, costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Power loss isn’t the only problem from icing, either. The uneven way ice forms on blades can create imbalances, causing a turbine’s parts to wear out more quickly. It can also induce vibrations that cause the turbines to shut down. In the case of extreme icing, restarting turbines may not be possible for hours and potentially days. The solution is obvious: de-ice the blades, or find a way to keep ice from forming in the first place. So far, however, most of the strategies for keeping ice off wind turbines blades come from aviation. And airplane wings and wind turbines are built differently and operate under very different conditions. I am an aerospace and mechanical engineer, and my colleagues and I have been studying wind turbine icing physics over the past 10 years and exploring better solutions for turbine icing protection. Not all ice is the same Ice isn’t the same everywhere. It may come from precipitation, clouds or frost. It also freezes in different ways in different climates. For example, rime icing, formed when tiny, supercooled water droplets hit the surface, usually occurs in regions with relative dry air and colder temperatures, under 20 F. That’s what we typically see in Iowa and other Midwest states in the winter. Comparing rime ice and glaze ice shows how each changes the texture of the blade. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Glaze icing is associated with much wetter air and warmer temperatures and is commonly seen on the Northeast coast. This is the worst type of ice for wind turbine blades. It forms complicated ice shapes because of its wet nature, which results in more power loss. It’s also likely what formed in Texas in February 2021 when the cold air from the north collided with the moist air from the Gulf Coast. While the majority of the power shut down by the storm was from natural gas, coal or nuclear, wind turbines also struggled. Tempests in a wind tunnel Building a wind power operation that can thrive in icy conditions requires a keen understanding of the underlying physics, both of how ice forms and the performance degradation that results from ice building up on turbine blades. To explore those forces, we use a special wind tunnel that can demonstrate how ice forms on samples of turbine blades, and fly camera-equipped drones. Using the Icing Research Tunnel at Iowa State University, my team has been replicating the complex 3D shapes of ice forming on turbine blade models in different environments to study how they affect the wind and the blades. Ice can create massive airflow separation. In airplanes, that’s a dangerous situation that can cause them to stall. In wind turbines, it reduces their rotation speed and the amount of power they can produce. Ice buildup changes air flow around the turbine blade, which can slow it down. The top photos show ice forming after 10 minutes at different temperatures in the Wind Research Tunnel. The lower measurements show airflow separation as ice accumulates. Icing Research Tunnel of Iowa State University, CC BY-ND We also study wind turbines in operation around the country as they face some of their toughest conditions. Using drones equipped with high-resolution digital cameras, we can hover in front of 80-meter-high wind turbines and take photos of the ice right after it forms on the blades. Pairing that with the turbine’s production data shows us how the ice influences power production. While ice can form over the entire span of the blade, much more ice is found near the tips. After one 30-hour icing event, we found ice as much as a foot thick. Despite the high wind, the ice-heavy turbines rotated much slower and even shut down. The turbines produced only 20% of their normal power over that period. How ice builds up on the tips of turbine blades. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Keeping ice off blades There are a few reasons the strategies that effectively keep ice off aircraft wings aren’t as effective for wind turbine blades. One is the materials they are made of. While aircraft wings are typically made of metals like aluminum alloy, utility-scale wind turbines are made of polymer-based composites. Metal conducts heat more effectively, so thermal-based systems that circulate heat are more effective in airplane wings. Polymer-based turbine blades are also more likely to get covered by dust and insect collisions, which can change the smoothness of the blade surface and slow water running off the blade, promoting ice formation. Wind turbines are also more prone to encounters with freezing rain and other low-altitude, high-water-content environments, such as ocean spray for offshore wind turbines. Most current wind turbine anti-icing and de-icing methods remove ice buildup through electric heating or blowing hot air inside. Heating these massive areas, which are many times larger than airplane wings, adds to the cost of the turbine and is inefficient and energy-consuming. Composite-based turbine blades can also be easily damaged by overheating. And there’s another problem: Water from melting ice may simply run back and refreeze elsewhere. Another strategy in cold-weather regions is to use surface coatings that repel water or prevent ice from sticking. However, none of the coatings has been able to eliminate ice completely, especially in critical regions near the blades’ leading edges. A better solution My team has been developing a novel method that uses elements of both technologies. By heating just the critical regions – particularly the blades’ leading edges — and using water- and ice-repelling coatings, we were able to reduce the amount of heat needed and the risk of running back water to refreeze over the blade surfaces. The result effectively prevents ice from forming on the entire surfaces of turbine blades. In comparison to the conventional brute-force surface-heating methods, our hybrid strategy also used much less power, resulting in up to 80% energy savings. Without ice to slow it down, the turbines can produce more power through the winter. Worldwide, nearly 800 gigawatts of wind power have been installed so far, including over 110 gigawatts in the U.S. alone. As the market quickly grows and wind power supplants higher-polluting energy sources, de-icing and ice-proofing strategies are becoming essential.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hui Hu, Iowa State University. Read more:The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the USPower outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts Hui Hu receives funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) and Iowa Energy Center (IEC) to study wind turbine icing physics and anti-/de-icing.

  • NYC mayor accuses Cuomo of Trump-like tactics

    The mayor of New York City said Wednesday that Andrew Cuomo was "trying to distract attention from his own problems" after the governor made negative comments about the city in a televised address. (March 4)

  • Queen Elizabeth Unexpectedly Gets Two New Corgis to Keep Her Company at Windsor Castle

    It was thought that the monarch, 94, didn't want to get any new dogs