Delta flight makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City after engine issue

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Monday that Flight DL2123 from Atlanta to Seattle on a Boeing 757-200 made an emergency landing at Salt Lake International Airport after an engine performance issue.

A Delta spokeswoman said the plane diverted "out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines."

The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance, she said, adding that the company was working to reaccommodate customers on a later flight.

A person familiar with the matter said the issue was not similar to an engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 flight on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

