Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta ends in injuries after ‘unruly passenger,’ police say

A woman was taken into FBI custody two days before Christmas after she caused a disturbance on a Tampa to Atlanta flight that resulted in injuries, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Delta flight 2790 departed from Tampa International Airport at 5:39 p.m. Thursday. During the flight, Patricia Cornwall became unruly and injured passengers and Delta employees, police said. When the plane landed at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, statements from flight passengers and visible evidence led police to detain Cornwall.

Police contacted the on-call FBI agent and officers moved Cornwall to the Atlanta Police Department precinct. FBI agents then took custody of Cornwall. No other information was released.

The extent of the injuries suffered by passengers and Delta flight employees was not released.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in November directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the prosecution of federal crimes on commercial flights.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence and other criminal behavior that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants on commercial aircraft,” Garland said in a news release.