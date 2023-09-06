Delta flight turned around because of passenger's explosive diarrhea
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona on Friday night was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
SoftBank might be the one to dislodge the IPO logjam with its Arm Holdings, a chip competitor to Nvidia.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.
An increasing number of companies are looking to automate as a shortage of skilled workers is expected to take a toll on manufacturers through 2030. Tokyo- and Atlanta-based startup Mujin, which develops AI-based software for industrial automation, believes that robots can improve productivity and safety. SBI Investment led the latest round, with participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures and Accenture, among others.
Jaguar's EV plans now include a large, lavish sedan that won't be called XJ. It's said to be due in 2025 alongside the four-door GT; an SUV will follow.
Yamaha's debut of the PW-series C2 drive unit for urban commuter ebikes coincides with the 30th anniversary of its PAS, the first modern electric bike.
Earnings are the most important driver of stock prices over the long run, and forecasts are on the rise.
Murena is in the business of deGoogling Android smartphones in the name of privacy. Murena can even sell you a deGoogled (Google) Pixel which comes purged of the usual Google services -- with no Play Store, Chrome browser, Google Maps etc -- and running its alternative /e/OS, rather than mainstream Android. The combo seems a bit of a throwback to ideas that swirled around the Android-compatible Sailfish OS and Jolla Phone -- remember 'em!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
If you’re adventurous with your food, or just like to keep up with the fast-moving food tech industry, here’s a roundup of TechCrunch stories and some notable news we weren’t able to cover. The Good Food Institute last week unveiled some insights around plant-based proteins being used in foodservice. 2022 was a strong year: U.S. broadline distributor sales of plant-based proteins reached $304 million in 2022, an increase of 8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Inter Miami’s hope of making a miraculous playoff push remains alive after their trip to California.