A Delta flight to New York was canceled shortly before takeoff after a crew member was arrested

A Delta Boeing 767 plane. Getty Images

A Delta flight was canceled after a crew member was arrested, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The Friday flight was scheduled to take passengers from Edinburgh, Scotland, to New York City.

Customers were "reaccommodated" after the flight was canceled just before takeoff.

A Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh, Scotland, to New York City was canceled and passengers were "reaccomodated" after local authorities arrested a crew member before takeoff.

"Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody [Friday] morning at EDI Airport," a spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. "Delta is assisting the authorities with their on-going enquiries."

While the spokesperson did not confirm the crew member's role, Mateusz Maszczynski, a flight attendant who publishes a blog for airline workers, reported that the plane's pilot was arrested and taken into custody.

According to Maszczynski, the crew member was charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003, which in part imposed limits on alcohol consumption for crew members.

The spokesperson declined to provide a reason for the arrest, but wrote that "Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation."

Per the RTSA, the legal blood-alcohol limit for airline crew members is 20 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. The blood-alcohol limit for driving a car in Scotland, on the other hand, is 50 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood.

According to Maszczynski, the maximum penalty for anyone found guilty of being "over the prescribed limit" is a two-year jail sentence.

