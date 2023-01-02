Delta garage sale supports flight museum

Reuters Videos

STORY: 5 things you should know about former pope Benedict1.Born Joseph Ratzinger, he was the first German pope in 1,000 yearsHe was elected to succeed Pope John Paul II on April 19, 20052. He then resigned in 2013, making him the first pontiff to do so in 600 yearsHe said he stood down because of poor health 3. Benedict chose to wear white and be known as 'pope emeritus' after his retirementHe became a lightning rod for conservatives who opposed Pope Francis4. The 2012 "Vatileaks" scandal helped unravel his papacyPaolo Gabriele, his butler, leaked secret documentsthat revealed corruption and feuding within the Vatican5. He's credited with jump starting the processof disciplining or defrocking predator priestsHe ordered an inquiry into abuse in Ireland,leading to the resignation of several bishops