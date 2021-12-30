'Delta Karen': Woman arrested after mask disturbance on plane has charges in Walton County too

A woman arrested Dec. 23 for causing a disturbance on a plane flying between Tampa and Atlanta has at least one tie to Walton County.

Patricia Cornwall was arrested in November in Santa Rosa Beach and charged with driving under the influence. However a more recent arrest involving Cornwall has gone viral and garnered national headlines.

A report filed by the Atlanta Police Department following the plane incident said that passengers leaving Delta Flight 2790 reported that Cornwell had created a disturbance in the air that had caused injuries to fellow passengers and Delta employees.

A video shot by ATL Uncensored shows Cornwall on the plane, unmasked, engaged in a heated argument with a male passenger who is seated and also unmasked.

Video posted on Twitter by ATL Uncensored shows a woman standing over a fellow passenger, telling him to mask up while her own mask is pulled down below her chin.

"Sit down, Karen," the man retorts amid a slew of profanities, shouts and insults from both parties. He holds up a water bottle, saying he is "eating and drinking," when a flight attendant trying to defuse the situation tells the woman to put on her own mask.

The man is shown telling Cornwall, "You've got your mask down, b****," and Cornwall appears to slap him, then spit on him when he repeats the slur.

Following the slap, the man says several times that Cornwall will be arrested when the plane lands.

Police had responded to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, gate A11 in response to a disturbance call involving an unruly passenger, the APD report said.

"The officers then relocated with Ms. Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms. Cornwall. Nothing further to report at this time," the report said.

The arrest report filed by a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol in November, lists Cornwall's home address as Los Angeles, California. She was arrested at Montclair Avenue in Walton County on Nov. 10, though, after being involved in an accident at shortly after 3 a.m.

The officer reported a strong odor of alcohol on Cornwall's breath and she denied having been in an accident.

"I had observed the defendant to have slurred speech as well as her face was flushed," the report said.

Cornwall was also charged with careless driving and failure to present a driver's license upon request. She has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 5.

Reports say she could face charges including assault and battery in the aftermath of the airplane incident. It is also unlawful to interfere with the duties of a flight attendant.

According to national media reports on the incident, Cornwall has previously been an NFL cheerleader and an actress on the television show "Baywatch."

USA TODAY reporter Eve Chen contributed to this report.

