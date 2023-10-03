Delta man, 72, charged with strangling, assaulting grandson: state police

A Delta borough councilman has been arrested in connection with assaulting his 16-year-old grandson during an argument last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Gregory Moul, 72, has been charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, a news release states.

State police were notified on Sept. 22 that the teen had been assaulted, and a trooper responded to WellSpan York Hospital to investigate, the release states.

The teen told the trooper that he had gotten into an argument on Sept. 21 with his grandfather at his residence in the 200 block of Main Street in the borough.

"Moul then wrapped his hands around the victim's throat causing him to have difficulty breathing," the release states. "After Moul let go of the throat, he struck the victim twice in the ear."

The trooper saw bruises in the shape of fingers on the teen's neck, and the boy had a swollen ear, the release states.

Moul has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6 at District Court 19-3-03.

