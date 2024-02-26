Delta offers another solar eclipse flight, from Dallas to Detroit on a larger aircraft

Missed out on your chance at the first total solar eclipse flight?

After the Austin-to-Detroit flight on April 8, 2024 sold out in under 24 hours, Delta Air Lines is offering another special flight for the total solar eclipse on that Monday – this time leaving out of Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and landing in Detroit (DTW).

Delta flight 1010 will depart from DFW at 12:30 p.m. central time to ride through the path of totality as the eclipse crosses over the Midwest, only to land at DTW along with the first eclipse flight, DL 1218, at 4:20 p.m. eastern time.

DL 1010 will be flown on A321neo as opposed to DL 1218's A220-300 – an even larger aircraft to allow more customers to experience the once-in-a-lifetime views.

Basic seats are unavailable, but other seats are still up for grabs, with Main Cabin seats going for $739, Comfort+ seats going for $809 and First Class seats going for $1,150.

