Delta passenger arrested after injuring himself, attendant on flight to New Orleans

A Delta Air Lines passenger was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday after he is believed to have injured himself with a sharp object before grabbing a flight attendant, who suffered two “superficial lacerations,” authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the passenger as Nelson Montgomery, 39. He was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

Deputies said the flight was on the ground when the incident occurred at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was treated at a local hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.”

A Delta spokesperson said Delta flight 2432 was operating from Atlanta to New Orleans.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports,” the Delta spokesperson said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

Atlanta Delta flight: 190 people evacuated from flight after tires catch fire, burst while landing

Witness says it took eight passengers to subdue the man

A passenger on the flight said Montgomery put the attendant in a chokehold and threatened to injure her with what appeared to be a shard of broken glass, the witness told local station WVUE.

The witness said it took eight people to subdue Montgomery until the sheriff’s office arrived, the station reported. The witness said Montgomery was bleeding from his neck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta passenger arrested; injured attendant on flight to New Orleans