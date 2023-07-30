A Delta passenger says she was told to tape a safety booklet to her window for shade on an 8-hour flight that cost her $2,000

TikToker Ally Shapiro said she was forced to tape a safety booklet to her window for shade on a recent eight-hour flight from Nice, France, to New York. Ally Shapiro/TikTok

A Delta passenger said she had to tape her window on an eight-hour flight from France to New York.

Ally Shapiro showed herself taping a safety booklet to a window for shade on the flight on TikTok.

She called the situation "insane" and said a flight attendant was "dismissive" of her concerns.

A Delta passenger said she had to tape safety pamphlets to her window on an eight-hour international flight after a flight attendant told her that it was the only way she could get shade.

Ally Shapiro, a content creator, uploaded a series of TikTok videos about her experience flying on Delta Air Lines from Nice, France, to New York earlier this month. In the first clip, which has over 4.1 million views, Shapiro shared a "POV" of the flight where she said she had to tape her "own window shade bc Delta decided not to include on an 8 hr flight."

The video, posted on July 9, shows Shapiro using tape to stick a Delta flight-safety booklet to the window next to her seat and giving a thumbs-up to the camera when she finished.

In the caption, Shapiro wrote: "I used to be a very loyal delta customer, but this was just insane." She also said she was made to remove the tape before landing in the US because she was told "management would be upset."

Shapiro and representatives for Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside of normal working hours.

In a follow-up TikTok, which has received over 185,900 views, Shapiro provided context to what she said happened on the flight and shut down speculation that the airplane window may have been fitted with a button-operated shade-tint option.

"This window did not have a tint," she said in the clip shared on July 10. "As you can see, I walked onto the plane, and it already had this tape on it because there was no window shade."

She also said that the first flight attendant she spoke to about the lack of shade on the window wasn't responsive to her concerns.

"The first stewardess was very rude to us, very dismissive, basically saying, 'What do you want me to do about it?' And I'm like, it's an eight-hour flight from Nice to New York. I need to sleep. I cannot be on this flight with 1,000-degree temperature and no window shade for eight hours," she added.

Shapiro said she paid about $2,000 for the ticket.

She also said she did not bring the tape with her on the flight. "The other much more friendly stewardess gave us tape and gave us a safety booklet to tape ourselves on the window," Shapiro said.

"As someone that already has so much anxiety when I fly, this was a really sucky situation for me, and I wish they could've handled it better or at least offer us a different seat because I cannot fly like this," she added.

