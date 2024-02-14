Delta passengers showered with maggots after they fell from plane’s overhead compartment

Delta passengers were greatly disturbed when maggots fell from an overhead bin.

They might have even preferred snakes.

A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was filled with some unwanted stowaways — maggots that fell onto disgusted passengers from an overhead bin while midair on Tuesday, The Independent reported.

The gross bugs had infested fish that a passenger stored in their carry-on luggage, according to reports.

A Delta flight was turned around after maggots fell onto passengers. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8 hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us,” one passenger named Kelce tweeted in a since-deleted post about the flight from hell, which wound up being rerouted back to Europe.

The X poster told the Daily Mail that the passenger whose suitcase was responsible for the disgusting debacle was detained. The publication added that the suitcase was designated to be burned.

The blood-curdling incident also caught some attention on a Delta Reddit page, where commenters claimed to have witnessed the airborne atrocity.

“My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head,” wrote one alleged passenger of the “unfortunate” incident.

A passenger transporting fish was responsible for maggots falling into the plane. Liza – stock.adobe.com

“Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat.”

The Reddit poster’s family was moved further toward the plane’s front, and the offending fish was wrapped in newspaper.

“Absolutely gross,” they added. “This dude literally messed up the travel situations of hundreds of people.”

Maggots were present on a recent Delta flight after a passenger brought fish onto a plane. Jopstock – stock.adobe.com

Another user said they had to wait an extra day for a new connecting flight on another airline.

According to Kelce, the airline gave travelers 8,000 free miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket in the event they were delayed overnight.

The Delta aircraft was taken out of service for a deep cleaning, reported the Daily Mail.