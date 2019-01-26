Is Delta Plus Group’s (EPA:DLTA) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Delta Plus Group (EPA:DLTA), with a market cap of €268m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into DLTA here.

How much cash does DLTA generate through its operations?

DLTA’s debt levels have fallen from €77m to €70m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, DLTA currently has €19m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, DLTA has produced cash from operations of €18m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 26%, indicating that DLTA’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In DLTA’s case, it is able to generate 0.26x cash from its debt capital.

Can DLTA meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at €76m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €135m, with a current ratio of 1.78x. For Commercial Services companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ENXTPA:DLTA Historical Debt January 26th 19 More

Can DLTA service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 60% of equity, DLTA may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if DLTA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For DLTA, the ratio of 18.83x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although DLTA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how DLTA has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Delta Plus Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

