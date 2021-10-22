What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?

What is the “delta plus” variant? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
MARIA CHENG
·2 min read

What is the “delta plus” variant?

It’s a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month.

Because it isn't a variant of interest or concern, it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.

Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY.4.2. — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, U.K. officials said this variant makes up 6% of all analyzed COVID-19 cases in the country and is “on an increasing trajectory.”

The variant has two mutations in the spike protein, which helps the coronavirus invade the body’s cells. These changes have also been seen in other versions of the virus since the pandemic started, but haven’t gone very far, Francois Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London.

The delta variant remains “by far the most dominant variant in terms of global circulation” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, at a public session this week.

“Delta is dominant, but delta is evolving,” she said, adding that the more the virus circulates, the greater chances it has to mutate.

The U.N. health agency is currently tracking 20 variations of the delta variant. The AY.4.2 is “one to watch because we have to continuously keep an eye on how this virus is changing," said Van Kerkhove.

In the U.S., the delta variant accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases. The newer “delta plus” variant has been spotted “on occasion,” but it's not yet a concern, health officials said.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta sub-variant: what is AY.4.2 and is it contributing to a surge in cases?

    Scientists tracking Sars-Cov-2 are scrambling to understand a new offshoot of the delta variant, known as AY.4.2, which is responsible for a growing proportion of cases across the UK.

  • Delta subvariant won't change COVID picture, Oxford vaccine chief says

    A subvariant of Delta that is growing in England is being monitored but is not likely to change the COVID-19 picture, Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said on Wednesday. The subvariant, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about 6% of all sequences generated, the UK Health Security Agency said last week, but it has not been labelled as "under investigation" or a "variant of concern". "Discovery of new variants is of course important to monitor, but it doesn't indicate that that new variant is going to be the next one to replace Delta," Pollard told BBC radio.

  • Following protests, El Salvador restricts mass gatherings

    Following a series of protests against El Salvador's government, the legislature dominated by President Nayib Bukele’s party has banned mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but exempted sporting and cultural events. “This is apparently a decree that is disguised as a coronavirus prevention measure, but which is really aimed at one kind of gathering," said legislator Johnny Wright Sol of the opposition party Our Time. Bukele’s New Ideas party pushed the 45-day ban through congress late Wednesday, arguing protests would still be allowed with social distancing, full vaccinations and face masks.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Slammed

    Crude oil markets have fallen rather hard during the trading session on Thursday, as we await yet another official release of information.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

    Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that we will charge passengers,” said Margie McAboy, spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney's office. In an emailed statement, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said prosecutors want witnesses to come forward, rather than fearing prosecution, and said, “Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of a passenger who may have witnessed a crime."

  • Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set

    A man is also being treated in hospital after the firearm was discharged on set in New Mexico.

  • Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

    Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in the field of “All Areas of Science and Technology.” The award, he said, reminds him "that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.”

  • Vikings were in North America in 1021, well before Columbus, researchers say

    Vikings from Greenland — the first Europeans to arrive in the Americas — lived in a village in Canada’s Newfoundland exactly 1,000 years ago, researchers say.

  • South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters

    South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday, but failed to fully place a dummy satellite into orbit, delivering mixed results for a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans. The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned with the national flag, rose on a column of flame from its launch pad at Naro Space Center at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).

  • Elon Musk’s road to trillionaire status may not be paved with Teslas, says Morgan Stanley

    Rich and getting richer pretty much sums up Elon Musk, chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and privately held SpaceX. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, Musk remains just ahead of Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $219.5 billion. While that’s some way from trillionaire status, Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley entertains the notion with this thought: Musk may get there, but it won’t be because of his electric-car company.

  • Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution

    A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. Now researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to a greater proportion of elephants that will never develop tusks. In the region that’s now Gorongosa National Park, around 90% of the elephants were killed.

  • Nanoracks, Lockheed Martin and Voyager Space plan to launch crewed commercial space station by 2027

    NASA has been encouraging private industry to replace the aging ISS with a commercial successor for quite a while now, and while Axiom Space has already expressed its intent to do so eventually, a new consortium made up of Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin now say they'll create the "first-ever free-flying commercial space station," with planned operation to begin in 2027. The new space station will be called "Starlab," a name that recalls the third-ever U.S. space station, Skylab. Starlab will host a crew of four astronauts, and will be much smaller than the ISS — offering about a third of that station's total pressurized space for human occupancy.

  • Russian spy satellite blazed a fiery trail over Michigan Tuesday night

    Although it appeared to be a meteor, the slow speed of this object betrayed its true origins.

  • Look up tonight! Orionid meteors are set to flash past the Hunter's Moon

    Eyes to the sky Wednesday night. The first Full Moon of Fall 2021 coincides with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

  • Prime Is the Newest Gene Editing, and It’s Getting Better

    Prime editing derives from Crispr-Cas9 technique, which lets scientists snip the flawed DNA underlying a genetic disorder such as sickle cell disease.

  • The Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight, and Up to 20 Meteors Will Be Visible Per Hour

    Look up—or you just might miss the peak of October's meteor shower.

  • NASA: China and Russia leading the race to Mars

    China and Russia are beating the United States in the race to send people to Mars, and NASA's target date of 2033 is looking like a long shot.

  • Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality

    A vast trove of fossils unearthed in Argentina's southern Patagonia region is offering the oldest-known evidence that some dinosaurs thrived in a complex and well-organized herd structure, with adults caring for the young and sharing a communal nesting ground. Scientists said on Thursday the fossils include more than 100 dinosaur eggs and the bones of about 80 juveniles and adults of a Jurassic Period plant-eating species called Mussaurus patagonicus, including 20 remarkably complete skeletons. "It is a pretty dramatic scene from 193 million years ago that was frozen in time," said paleontologist Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum in Trelew, Argentina, who led the research published in the journal Scientific Reports.

  • South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

    South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.