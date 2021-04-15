A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar

FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines says it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter, but the airline thinks it can by profitable by late summer unless there's a resurgence of COVID-19. Delta reported the results on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
DAVID KOENIG
·3 min read

Delta Air Lines lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter but executives said Thursday that the airline could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel continues.

CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at any time since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year. Right now it’s mostly vacationers booking trips to mountains, beaches and resorts, but he expects business travel to come back by late summer or fall as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s clear that our business is turning the corner and we’re moving into an active recovery phase,” Bastian said in an interview. “We see the business continuing to improve as consumer confidence grows.”

Several airlines have reported that bookings began to pick up in February and gained speed in March. Delta’s bookings doubled from January to March, with U.S. leisure sales recovering to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Airlines are adding flights for the summer vacation season in the expectation that passengers will show up. American Airlines said Wednesday that it expects to run about 90% of its U.S. pre-pandemic schedule this summer.

The only threat Bastian sees to the recovery is a resurgence of the virus. Delta’s view – that it sees “a path to profitability in the September quarter” – assumes that the U.S. will reach so-called herd immunity and slow the spread of COVID-19 by late spring or early summer.

As bookings rise, Delta on May 1 will stop blocking middle seats, a policy it adopted in the early days of the pandemic to reassure nervous flyers. This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study estimating that leaving middle seats empty reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission by up to 57%.

Airline industry officials faulted the study, which didn’t consider face masks and vaccinations, and Bastian said it will not cause Delta to reconsider selling every seat.

“We said all along we will sell those middle seats when customers are confident and comfortable sitting there, and the science has given us that confidence around the vaccinations,” he said. “What we’re seeing now in April is our planes are pretty full, so we need to sell those middle seats.”

Bastian said 75% of Delta’s corporate-account customers say they expect to be fully vaccinated by Memorial Day, and he believes that will set the stage for road warriors to begin returning in large numbers by late summer or early fall.

International travel will come back more slowly. Bastian said that if governments ease restrictions, travel between the U.S. and the United Kingdom could recover quickly, but significant travel to continental Europe, Asia and South America is probably six months to a year away.

U.S. airlines are looking to bounce back from the worst year in their history. Delta lost more than $12 billion in 2020, much of it in restructuring charges, but is recovering thanks in large part to more than $11 billion in federal pandemic-relief cash and loans.

Without the federal aid and other non-repeating items, Delta’s first-quarter loss would have been $2.9 billion. The adjusted loss was $3.55 per share. Wall Street expected Delta to lose $3.13 per share, according to a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

Revenue fell 60% from a year ago, to $4.15 billion, topping analysts’ expectation of $3.94 billion.

Delta is the first U.S. airline to report results first-quarter results. All the others are expected to post losses too. Analysts believe that Allegiant Air, a smaller airline geared to leisure travel, will be the first sizeable U.S. carrier to turn a profit, but not until the second quarter.

Delta shares ticked higher before the opening bell.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-cop fired for stopping 2006 chokehold "kept fighting" for justice

    "We don't want other officers to go through what I've gone through," she told CBS News' Jericka Duncan after a judge ruled her pension must be reinstated.

  • Banking sector to see an ‘incredible wave of innovation’: Advisors Capital

    Dr. JoAnne Feeney, partner and portfolio manager at Advisors Capital Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss earnings season outlook, FinTech impact on banking, and the semiconductor space.

  • U.S. DOJ steps up probe of American-JetBlue partnership - WSJ

    American and JetBlue launched the first phase of their partnership in February, even as the Justice Department and attorneys general in New York, Massachusetts and other jurisdictions were reviewing the proposed tie-up with codeshares on nearly 80 routes from New York and Boston. The Justice Department is concerned that an American-JetBlue deal could reduce competition at congested Northeast airports in New York and Boston, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • GS posts huge earnings beat; JPM blows past estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Brian Cheung break down the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

  • Delta posts wider-than-expected Q1 loss but CEO Bastian sees 'pathway to profitability' by June

    Delta Air Lines lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter but CEO Ed Bastian sees a pathway to profitability by June.

  • COVID vaccines should last nine months, FDA says, amid debate over booster shots

    Scientists are debating whether booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines should be the same as the original vaccines, or target variants.

  • Gunman on bike kills woman working at NYC construction site

    Area residents say the woman had been at the construction site for a couple of weeks and was known to be animated while holding a sign telling people to slow down.

  • American announces three more nonstops from RDU, including two to Florida

    Florida and other leisure destinations have become the popular with Triangle air travelers as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • Lawmakers clash over infrastructure funding in Minnesota, Washington

    Minnesota legislators are facing off over how much to spend on construction projects, but they do agree on one thing: The state should not wait on the fate of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan to shore up roads, bridges and water systems. Democrats in the state House presented a $1 billion proposal this week, which Republicans quickly condemned as oversized. The ...

  • 2 Airline Giants Report Positive Cash Flow in March

    American Airlines and United Airlines finally managed to stem their cash burn last month (depending on how you measure cash burn).

  • 'I think the market is going to take a break here for a while': Annandale Capital CEO

    Annandale Capital CEO George Seay joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on the tech sector and what investors can anticvipate going forward.

  • Is Bitcoin a Buy on Coinbase Debut? Here's How to Trade It

    Bitcoin hits an all-time high as Coinbase makes its public debut via a direct listing. Let's look at the charts for the largest cryptocurrency.

  • Second Stage Of Big Bank Earnings Ahead As Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Report

    They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and that’s partially true for the U.S. banking industry here at the start of earnings season. Increasing bond yields and a recovering economy, along with a healthy dose of consumer-empowering fiscal stimulus, can help cover up a lot of other potential problems. With that in mind, remember that even though all the big banks sail in the same waters, they’re not all piloting the exact same yachts. Some, like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), which also report this week, appear to be doing swimmingly. Others, like Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), both expected to report tomorrow, have enjoyed strong share performances but still struggle with some issues investors look for them to address, and might see overall revenue decline. With BAC, trading revenue is under a microscope after a miss in Q4, while C continues to deal with regulatory issues and recently took on a new CEO. BAC and C both are straight ahead Thursday, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), the last of the big banks to report this week, is expected to open its books on Friday. Heading into earnings season, FactSet projected overall S&P 500 Financial Sector (IXM) earnings to rise 78.7% year-over-year in Q1, so things are definitely looking up. In fact, the average Wall Street Financial earnings forecast has risen pretty substantially even from just a month ago. Before getting down to the fundamentals of each company, it’s important to address an issue that recently came up and may have implications for the entire industry. Warning Sign Flashes Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the bank, a virus appeared out of nowhere and hurt some major financial companies this month. Not the virus we’re all focusing on, but an old threat to banking: Too much leverage. When a major hedge fund recently stumbled, pressuring shares of banks connected to it (mainly European ones), investors received a timely reminder that big banks face more possible tripwires than simply Covid and historically low interest rates. In the current era where stocks are at all-time highs and bonds have been losing some of their mojo, many people are seeking alternative investments they hope can provide better returns. Banks and their strategists can sometimes get caught up in the frenzy, but if they aren’t careful monitoring their balance sheets it can spell risk for both them and their investors. Luckily for most investors in major U.S. banks, that ugly reminder of the risk likely had little-to-no impact on performance in Q1. Though shares of GS and MS initially recoiled on the news, it appears U.S. banks did a good job of protecting themselves from any fallout. That wasn’t necessarily true for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), which got caught up in the hedge fund mess and said it will have to take a $4.7 billion charge on the issue. Stress Testing Next As Dividends, Buybacks Hang On Results That doesn’t mean U.S. banks are necessarily immune to making bad decisions, as many of us probably remember from the 2008 crash. Remember to keep a close eye on the Fed’s “stress tests” of U.S. banks for insight into how these companies are managing risk and how prepared they might be for any kind of major negative event. The Fed said recently that big banks will be allowed to resume normal levels of dividend payouts and share repurchases as of June 30, assuming they pass this year’s stress tests. These payouts had been restricted during Covid, when worries cropped up across the industry around credit risk. Remember, stress tests “evaluate the resilience of large banks by estimating their losses, revenue and capital levels under hypothetical scenarios over nine future quarters,” according to the Fed. “The banking system continues to be a source of strength and returning to our normal framework after this year’s stress test will preserve that strength,” said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chairman of supervision, according to recent media reports. FIGURE 1: LEVELING OFF. After a blistering rally in Q1, shares of Morgan Stanley (MS—candlestick) and Citigroup (C—blue line) both lost ground and flat-lined over the last few weeks. This could reflect some investors taking profit in the so-called “value” trade that characterized the market over the first three months of 2021. Data Source: NYSE. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Bank Of America Earnings And Options Activity Bank of America is expected to report adjusted EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.4 in the prior-year quarter, on revenue of $22.13 billion, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is expected to fall 3.4% year-over-year. Options traders have priced in a 2.6% stock move in either direction around the coming earnings release, according to the Market Maker Move indicator. Implied volatility is near its lowest level in the past 52 weeks, at the 2nd percentile as of Wednesday morning. Looking at the Apr 16 expiration, put options have been relatively active, with concentrations at the 35 and 38 strikes. Calls have been active at the 41 and 42 strikes. Note: Call options represent the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying security at a predetermined price over a set period of time. Put options represent the right, but not the obligation to sell the underlying security at a predetermined price over a set period of time. Bank Of America Seen As A Consumer Barometer Recent consumer confidence reports approached or exceeded all-time highs. That’s possibly good news for investors in BAC, which derives the highest amount of its revenue from consumer banking. Last earnings season we noted it would be helpful to get a sense of how banks’ commercial loan businesses are doing coming out of the late 2020 Covid shutdowns. The economy has been slowly reopening since then, and Q1 earnings offer a chance for investors to monitor the loan books when banks like BAC report. Keep an eye on BAC’s business lines including credit cards, car loans, small business loans, mortgage books, loans to industry, and personal loans. It’s important not to look at this as a single homogenous pile, but to sort it out and see how different loan books are doing to get a sense of how various aspects of the economy are performing. Also, BAC is often thought of as the big bank most exposed to interest rates due to its large base of deposits, so it probably has more to gain (or lose) than some of its rivals based on where rates go. For many months in 2020, being exposed to rates was a handicap for BAC. For instance, the company’s revenue and profit both fell in Q4 from a year earlier. Revenue actually came up short of analysts’ estimates that quarter, which helped weigh on the bank’s shares after it reported in January. Since then, BAC shares have marched steadily higher, probably with a helping hand from the relentless rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. That benchmark began 2021 near 0.9% and recently traded near 1.68%, with a Q1 rise that was the largest for any quarter in five years. Another thing that probably points in BAC’s favor as it gets ready to report is the recent round of government stimulus. Many consumers have received $2,000 in checks from Washington over the last three months or so, and that could be leading to more people deciding to make big purchases that they can help finance using the services of banks like BAC. The housing market sizzled in Q1, and other economic data, including job growth, may also work to BAC’s advantage. One thing to watch in Q1 is the trading business at BAC. Fixed income revenue came up short of Wall Street’s estimates in Q4, but the environment looked pretty good for that sort of activity in Q1. BAC bulls are probably hoping the company caught the wave in time to recover. Citigroup Earnings And Options Activity Citigroup is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.57, vs. $1.05 in the prior-year quarter, on revenue of $18.82 billion, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is expected to be down 9.2% year-over-year. Options traders have priced in a 2.6% stock move in either direction around the coming earnings release, according to the Market Maker Move indicator. Implied volatility was at its lowest level of the past 52 weeks as of Wednesday morning. Looking at the Apr 16 expiration, put options have been most active at the 70 strike, but more activity has been seen to the upside, with the highest concentrations at the 75- and 76-strike calls. Did Credit Cards And SPACs Lift Citigroup’s Q1? Almost everything you read above about BAC also applies to C, which is often considered a good consumer barometer thanks to its huge credit card business. If consumers were happier in Q1, and they seemed to be, that could be a driving factor in C’s potential earnings success. Consumers don’t tend to spend if they aren’t employed, so the amazing jump in March job creation to over 900,000 would seem like great news for a company like C. However, job growth was a bit slow over the December through February period, and we continue to see initial weekly jobless claims running about 2.5 times as high as they were before Covid. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials keep telling us, there’s a long way to go with the economy. That means companies like BAC and C aren’t out of the woods yet. With C, it also helps to understand what’s going on in Europe, because its loan book is heavily exposed to that economy. The euro has been trending up, which may be a good sign of better growth across the Atlantic. However, shutdowns in France and Italy along with growing Covid caseloads in Germany so far this year don’t seem to bode as well. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield recently traded at a 194-basis point premium to the benchmark 10-year German bund yield. The bund yield is up about 48% year-to-date, but the 10-year Treasury yield is up about 80%, so that premium has continued to build and might be a factor to consider as C reports. With C recently expanding its initial public offerings (IPO) business, that aspect of the market is another one to look at. Q4 was a monster for IPOs, but Q1 wasn’t quite as packed with big debuts. Still, the year ahead looks like it could pick up steam, and C may offer some thoughts on coming developments in its earnings call. There’s IPOs and then there’s special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS), a field where C is one of the dominant players. SPACs have been around for a long time, but they’ve become more popular in recent days after several high-profile SPAC success stories. Technically, though, a SPAC isn’t an alternative to an IPO or DPO. In general, investors access SPACs upon (or after) a public offering such as an IPO. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear C’s executives get asked about the SPAC situation when they take to the phones on Thursday. Last time out, C disappointed investors by missing Wall Street’s revenue expectations and the stock sank more than 6%. The company made headlines recently when its new CEO Jane Fraser said she’s taking measures to improve work/life balance for employees. However, Fraser has a big job ahead of her, beyond that, as the bank still has regulatory issues it’s dealing with and is under pressure to improve returns. Morgan Stanley Earnings And Options Activity Morgan Stanley is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.70, vs. $1.01 in the prior-year quarter, on revenue of $13.98 billion, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is expected to be up 47.3% year-over-year. Options traders have priced in a 3.1% stock move in either direction around the coming earnings release, according to the Market Maker Move indicator. As of Wednesday morning, implied volatility was at its lowest level of the past 52 weeks. Looking at the Apr 16 expiration, activity in both call and put options has been muted, but with some concentration in the 75-strike puts and the 85- and 90-strike calls. Capital Markets Strength Seen Helping Morgan Stanley Last time out in Q4, Morgan Stanley easily beat analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates thanks in part to a strong wealth management environment and lots of action in the capital markets. It’s hard to really say what’s changed since then for the company, since both those trends likely continued in the Q1 earnings period. One thing to consider: MS is usually the last of the “significant six” big banks reporting, meaning investors may have its performance under a microscope to see if it did as well as other banks closely linked to the capital markets like JPM and GS. As always, it’s important to keep an eye on MS’s investment banking revenue, which reached $2.3 billion in Q4. Wealth Management is another huge division for MS, and so is Equities Trading. When MS reported Q4 results back in January, it kept its long-term goals largely unchanged, saying returns on tangible common equity will be 17% or higher. One question going into Q1 earnings is whether this number might go up or stay the same. Another thing to listen for on the earnings call is any update on the company’s move toward more focus on money management and retail clients after a major acquisition last year. How is the integration going, and does MS have any other acquisitions up its sleeve? TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFlipping The Financial Playbook: Earnings Seen Firming For JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman SachsJ&J Covid Vaccine Pause Appears To Weigh On Airline, Casino, Hotel Stocks Early© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Home of soldier charged in assault is vandalized, and his family is moved, cops say

    After the vandalism, the sheriff’s department closed part of the neighborhood where a white soldier previously confronted a younger Black man.

  • First Bitcoin ETF in North America Hits $1 Billion in Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than two months after launching, the first North American Bitcoin ETF already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets, according to a statement from its issuer. The product from Toronto-based Purpose Investments, ticker BTCC, has seen massive interest as investors clamor for crypto exposure, especially in an exchange-traded fund wrapper. Although Europe has several crypto funds that effectively work like an ETF, this is the first anywhere to carry the ETF label.In its first trading day in February, more than $165 million worth of shares were exchanged, a huge start for a fund in the much smaller Canadian ETF market.Its quick cash accumulation underscores the intense demand for Bitcoin products, as U.S. issuers line up to win approval for the first Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. At least eight firms including VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments now have live applications for with the Securities and Exchange Commission, despite regulator reluctance to approve the strategies.Bitcoin rallied to an all-time high of around $63,246 on Tuesday, ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing later this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • $623M in Bitcoin From 2016 Bitfinex Hack Moved Under Cover of COIN Hype

    But the impact on the market may be little.

  • This new ETF gets you access to the backbone of the crypto world

    The 'digital asset ecosystem' is now mature enough to support a fund that tracks companies offering ancillary services, and a new Van Eck ETF will attempt to be a pure-play version of that strategy.

  • All About Ethereum (ETH) — To Help You Decided If It’s Worth the Investment

    Cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in popularity recently and this trend shows no signs of slowing. Given all the talk around these digital assets, you might be wondering whether now is the time to...

  • Democrats to Introduce Bill to Expand the Supreme Court

    Democrats are set to unveil legislation on Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13, the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) will sponsor the bill in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House, according to The Intercept. The addition of four judges would give Democrats the ability to supersede the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority on the court. While the high court has had nine justices since the 19th century, the number of justices is not specified in the Constitution. In the fall, progressives thrust court-packing to the forefront of political debate with calls to add more justices after Republicans moved forward with Barrett’s confirmation hearings just weeks before the November 3 election, creating a conservative majority on the court. Democrats argued that the move was hypocritical after Republicans had refused to hold a confirmation hearing for former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. GOP leaders argued then that it would not be in the interest of Americans to appoint a justice in an election year. Republicans were quick to criticize the new proposal, with Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) asking on Twitter, “Does expanding the Supreme Court count as infrastructure too?” Jones responded, “Yes,” with a heart emoji. Yes 🖤 https://t.co/gv3NpEnMmo — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021 “Imagine if we reduced the number from nine to five and just kept the Republicans. You guys would go crazy,” Jordan added, according to the Washington Times. The proposal comes nearly one week after President Biden issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission that will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court packing and setting term limits for justices. After repeatedly dodging questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court during the campaign, Biden promised to form the bipartisan commission in October. He said that he would clarify his stance on court-packing ahead of the election, contingent upon how Republicans “handle” Barrett’s confirmation process, though he never did. In an interview with 60 Minutes in October, Biden instead suggested he would “put together a national commission of .. scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal conservative.” “And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled and it’s not about court-packing,” he said then. The 36-member panel will be led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for former President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel under the Obama administration. However, as the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Markey argued recently that “we need more than a commission to restore integrity to the court,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Breyer cautioned last week that court packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.” However, the Massachusetts Democrat disagreed, claiming that creating a 7-6 liberal majority “will shore up the public’s confidence in the court and its legitimacy in the public’s eyes,” according to the Journal. It is unlikely the bill will receive enough support to move forward, as Republicans remain vehemently opposed to expanding the court and even a number of Democrats would be reluctant to support the legislation while Biden’s commission is underway. “We have work to do to organize, mobilize, and spur Congress to take action to reform the court,” Markey acknowledged.

  • Coinbase is really worth $5 billion, not $100 billion: strategist

    The Coinbase IPO has captivated the markets. But one strategist says the company isn't worth anywhere near the $100 billion some say it is. Here's why.