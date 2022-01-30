Southeastern Oklahoma State University student Josh Tisue visits with Delta pilots Alec Gentry and Will Weiss.

Josh Tisue of Fort Worth became the first aviation student from Southeastern Oklahoma State University to join Delta’s Propel College Career Path program.

Tisue, a junior at SE and a graduate of Birdville High School, signed a qualified employment offer Wednesday with Delta pilots Will Weiss (SE alumnus) and Alec Gentry and will begin his career at Delta with pipeline partner Endeavor Air.

Southeastern signed on as a university partner in the Propel program last fall. The program is designed to supplement Delta’s pilot hiring needs by offering an accelerated path to Delta’s flight deck for selected students and Delta employees. After a rigorous interview and evaluation process, Delta will offer successful candidates a qualified job offer, detailing a defined path and accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Delta program gets first SOSU student