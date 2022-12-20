Delta rolling out new feature for travellers starting early next year

Delta Airlines is expected to begin offering free wireless internet on its flights starting next year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Journal reported that Delta will begin offering the perk on a signficant number of its planes in 2023 before expanding the service to the rest of its fleet. The move comes as airlines rebound from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the demand for air travel and competition between airlines intensifying throughout 2022.

Delta first started offering wireless internet to travellers on select aircraft for a $5 fee through the provider Viasat Inc two years ago, and will rely on the Carlsbad, California-based communications company as it seeks to scale up its WiFi offerings in the coming months.

Technical difficulties have been a significant challenge for airlines seeking to offer free WiFi, a perk that could help Delta stand out as a premiere airline for wealthier business and pleasure travellers. Wireless internet on planes occassionally does not work, even if customers have paid for the service.

The Journal reported that Delta travellers will be required to enter a SkyMiles loyalty number to access free the WiFi.

Delta is the second-largest airline on the continent, typically trailing only American Airlines in terms of passengers travelled each year, but it has had its share of turmoil since the beginning of the pandemic. At the end of October, 15,000 Delta pilots voted to authorise a strike over a contract dispute.

Of Delta’s major competitors, only JetBlue, with the support of corporate sponsorships, currently offers free wireless internet on their flights. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines require most customers to pay $10 and $8, respectively, for the service, while American Airlines requires most customers to pay as well.

The Journal reported that Hawaiian Airlines is planning on beginning to offer free WiFi to customers on long-haul flights next year using SpaceX’s satellite broadband service Starlink.

In preparation for the expected rollout in 2023, Delta has been offering free wireless internet to members of its frequent-flier program on select domestic flights.