Delta suspends codesharing with Russia's Aeroflot carrier

·1 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has suspended its codesharing partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and some Baltic and European nations announced the closure of their airspace to Russian carriers.

Atlanta-based Delta on Friday said its decision put a hold on the codesharing system allowing Delta and Aeroflot customers to book flights on both airlines.

“We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes,” Delta said in a statement, adding that it does not operate flights to Ukraine or Russia.

The codesharing suspension came after Britain on Thursday banned Aeroflot from flying into the country.

On Saturday, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they will close their airspace to Russian airlines. Slovenia and the Czech Republic also did so because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted that Western nations should isolate Russia economically and politically, saying “there is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies.”

Slovenia’s government said its ban applies to all aircraft registered in Russia and operators based in Russia and licensed by a competent Russian authority.

The Czech Republic’s decision means that the country is “stepping up our measures against the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” said Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka.

