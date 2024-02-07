Delta Township cemetery officials say they're fixing problems, families still have concerns

DELTA TWP. — Three months after township staff cited Deepdale Memorial Gardens, a privately owned cemetery, for several maintenance code violations, an official with the company said repairs are underway.

Work started in November, said Michele Stone, vice president of corporate operations and communications for Everstory Partners, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company that owns Deepdale. Grounds cleanup took place in the fall, and road patching will be completed in the spring, she said.

Township staff detailed code violations in a two-page, Nov. 1 letter to cemetery officials after the families of some of the 23,000 people buried at the 65-acre property told the State Journal that the cemetery, 4108 Old Lansing Road, hasn't been cared for properly in years.

Family members complained about crumbling roads throughout the property, years-long delays in getting staff to address upkeep of the grounds, drainage issues and foul odors inside one of DeepDale's two mausoleums, which date to the 1920s and 1976.

The company plans to spend more than $100,000 to address the cemetery's upkeep, Stone said in November. This week, she said completing the work will take time, and some of it won't start until spring.

"It's not all done," Stone said. "It was a lot of work to work through."

Repairs are underway, but not done, company said

A road at DeepDale Memorial Gardens seen Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

In a Feb. 2 letter to Delta Township Building Inspector Matt Leach, Everstory Partners' senior litigation counsel, Katelyn Czarnik, said the 1920s mausoleum's electricity has been restored, in addition to the installation of a new roof and gutters.

"The cemetery also completed a window replacement in the new mausoleum," she said. "Investigation of any necessary repairs to the roof and gutters in the new mausoleum is ongoing and tuck-pointing is scheduled to take place in the spring.

"The cemetery has performed targeted repairs to the driveways to patch potholes and depressions throughout the fall and as weather permits," Czarnik said in her letter. "The cemetery has also sought a quote and scope of repairs from Stambaugh Masonry Restoration to further address concerns related to the walkways and, specifically, the stairs to the historic (1920s) mausoleum.

"The cemetery is still working on obtaining a mechanical permit for the new mausoleum furnace. In this regard, thecemetery is working with Pleune Service Company to have the unit inspected and to obtain the mechanical permits," she concluded

'I think it's taking way too long'

Stone said the company has been sharing repair and upkeep work through posts on the cemetery's Facebook page.

"There were issues," Stone said. "We acknowledged the issues and we are doing exactly what we said we would do."

Leach said he's aware of the work that's been finished at Deepdale and what still needs to be done. He will be visiting the cemetery later this week, he said in an email.

"As far as follow-up, the township will be scheduling regular visits to the site to ensure progress continues," he said.

Nancy Vogl, whose brother Charles Randall's remains are interred in the 1920s mausoleum, is skeptical the cemetery will be cared for in the right way. When Vogl's mother died in 2020, she and her siblings decided to cremate and bury her brother's remains with his mother elsewhere on the cemetery grounds.

She intends to sell the crypt her family owns in the mausoleum, but won't try to until all the repairs at the property are done, she said.

Vogl visited the property briefly last week and said the roads are still crumbling and the property still looks like it's lacking in upkeep.

"I think it's taking way too long," she said. "I want to be respectful, but also it's frustrating."

Contact Reporter Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

