Delta, United, and American are 'fogging' their planes to make them safe for travel amid coronavirus — here's what that means

Delta Air Lines

The three largest airlines in the US are expanding their aircraft cleaning measures to include a new method: fogging.

The process includes spraying an electrically-charged and safe to breathe disinfectant on interior aircraft surfaces before the physical cleaning process to ensure germs and viruses are eradicated.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have each announced the method will be deployed in their standard cleaning routine.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced airlines to ground their planes and drastically reduce service as social distancing and stay at home orders are greatly reducing the demand to fly. While many planes are flying with near-empty cabins, air travel, however, still remains essential for some and airlines still need to mitigate the risk of potential exposure for employees and customers.

To put worrying minds at ease for those still traveling and attempt to inspire confidence in the mode of transportation for when travel does eventually bounce back, airlines are introducing new means of cleaning their aircraft interiors to ensure any lingering germs are eradicated.

One of the ways by which airlines are cleaning their cabins in addition to enhancing routine cleanings is through a process called fogging. A relatively simple method, fogging kills any potential germs or pathogens and has been introduced by Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, the three largest airlines in the US by fleet size.

The germ-killing fog blankets the aircraft before cleaners board the plane and physically clean each surface. Take a look at how fogging is keeping planes safe for travel despite cases of COVID-19 continuing to climb around the world.

Delta Air Lines first began fogging its aircraft in February when concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside of China were growing, focusing on those coming from the Asia-Pacific region.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767. More

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Delta Air Lines

The process is simple and includes a ground service agent spraying each surface of the aircraft with a fogging machine that sprays a disinfectant that sticks to surfaces but is safe to breathe.

A Delta Air Lines employee spraying a disinfectant. More

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

"The fogging procedure uses a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant and virucide that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses," said Delta in a March 13 news release. "It is safe for customers and crew immediately after it's applied."

A Delta Air Lines employee spraying a disinfectant. More

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta later announced that all of its transoceanic would have the disinfectant applied via fogging after Europe became a hotspot for the virus.