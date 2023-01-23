Delta and United Bring Back Dessert — But Only to These Passengers

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Airline passengers who’ve been craving a treat while flying at 35,000 feet can breathe a sweet sigh of relief. Both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have announced the return of desserts to certain flights, but only for premium-class customers.

With flight delays and cancellations hogging the air travel headlines of late, airlines are starting to reintroduce luxuries that were shelved during the pandemic.

As Condé Nast Traveler reported, United has announced the return of its famous build-your-own-sundae cart after suspending the service at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. For passengers travelling in its business class cabin, Polaris, customizable concoctions will be rolled out by attendants at the end of its three-course dinner service.

United’s sundae staple has already returned to select routes launching out of San Francisco International Airport, but the service will be reinstated on all long-haul international flights in February, per CNN Travel.

Delta Dessert Cart Also Makes a Return

According to Simple Flying, Delta has revamped its onboard food and beverage offerings — including regionally-inspired menus and the homecoming of its own popular dessert cart — for its First Class and Delta One passengers.

“Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta — we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service, in a press statement.

The passenger perks come at a time when airlines are expanding premium seat service, restoring suspended routes and improving fleets in a strong push to attract customers during this period of pandemic recovery. As CNN noted, domestic travel has rebounded nicely, but international travel remains sluggish.

