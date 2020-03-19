Delta, United, and other airlines are sending their largest planes to the desert for storage as they drastically reduce operations due to coronavirus





Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013. More

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pinal Air Park in Arizona is best known for being an aircraft boneyard where aging aircraft are stored and scrapped for parts.

Iconic airliners from yesteryear including the Boeing 747 and McDonnell Douglas DC-9 line the taxiways and parking areas of the isolated airfield.

Delta Air Lines, among others, are now turning to the airfield for storage as the novel coronavirus continues to reduce the demand for air travel and the need for wide-body aircraft.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Ninety miles south of Phoenix is an airport located in the middle of the Arizona desert just off of an isolated strip of I-10. With only one runway and no passenger terminal, Pinal Air Park doesn't see commercial airline service but it is home to some of the most iconic aircraft ever to roam the skies.

Known in the industry as an aircraft boneyard, Pinal Air Park is where aircraft are housed for long-term storage. In other words, it's a retirement home of sorts for grounded airliners whose time has come as newer, younger planes take their place in airline fleets across the world.

At the airfield in Marana, Arizona, the skeletons of old workhorses, including some from airlines that do not exist anymore, can be found baking in the desert sun. While their time in the sky has long passed, their parts continue to prove useful to current sky-bound aircraft.

Though most aircraft that enter storage in Marana never take to the skies again, the COVID-19 crisis has given the town a slew of new arrivals that airlines hope will only be temporary visitors rather permanent residents.

Take a look at which aircraft some of the world's airlines are sending to the Arizona desert to ride out the industry downturn caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pinal Air Park in Marana, Arizona is one the many aircraft boneyards located in the American Southwest, a region known for its hot, dry climates that help preserve aircraft.

Marana Air Park storage More





Gary Williams/Getty

Most aging aircraft that land on the isolated airfield's single runway can expect to never touch the skies again as they prepare for the long sleep.

Marana Air Park storage More





Gary Williams/Getty

The aircraft of yesteryear can be found lining its parking spaces including the Boeing 747, McDonnell Douglas DC-9, and Lockheed L-1011.

Marana Air Park storage More





Gary Williams/Getty

For most arrivals, however, the job isn't over as their parts continue to be valuable to aircraft still flying and aircraft operators are always in need of additional parts to maintain aircraft.