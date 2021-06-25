Delta variant accounts for 16.8% of cases in Italy - national health institute

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's national health institute ISS said on Friday the Delta variant accounted for 16.8% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pending results of a more complete survey that will be released in the coming days, the institute said "cases of the Kappa and Delta variants... rose from 4.2% in May to 16.8% in June", based on data extracted on the 21st of the month.

