Delta variant accounts for 16.8% of cases in Italy - national health institute

COVID-19 pandemic in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's national health institute ISS said on Friday the Delta variant accounted for 16.8% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pending results of a more complete survey that will be released in the coming days, the institute said "cases of the Kappa and Delta variants... rose from 4.2% in May to 16.8% in June", based on data extracted on the 21st of the month.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Giulio Piovaccari)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Invest in These Insurance Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2H

    We have shortlisted stocks like ALL, NMIH, Y, AIZ, ORI, PRU, AFL to enhance your portfolio for second-half of 2021 given their solid fundamentals.

  • Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Increases by Less Than Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose in June by less than forecast and longer-term inflation expectations moderated from a month earlier.The University of Michigan’s final sentiment index increased to 85.5 from 82.9 in May, data released Friday showed. The figure was weaker than the median estimate of 86.5 in a Bloomberg survey of economists and down from a preliminary reading of 86.4.“When the pandemic first began, consumers were quite uncertain about their job and income prospects, but

  • Google tracking cookies ban delayed until 2023

    Google says it intends to phase out third-party cookies, which track web users' activities online.

  • "Strawberry supermoon" captured in incredible photos

    While the name of June's full moon doesn't actually refer to its color, it can be seen as a pinkish hue during moonrise and moonset.

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits damages in TransUnion 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday narrowed the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. TransUnion had appealed a lower court ruling that had upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in the lawsuit and had ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, stopped short of tossing out the jury verdict, but found there was insufficient evidence to show that all of the plaintiffs had been harmed by TransUnion's conduct, meaning the amount of damages will be reduced.

  • Germany sees way out of EU-Britain border spat

    The German government on Friday hinted at possible tweaks to an agreement between the European Union and Britain on how to set border controls with Northern Ireland. Angela Merkel's spokeswoman said the chancellor plans to travel to Britain next week for talks with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer avoided replying directly to a question on what Germany thinks of the EU executive arm's implied willingness to impose punitive tariffs if Britain doesn't comply with the Brexit deal.

  • Panasonic sells Tesla stake for $3.6 billion

    Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen ($3.61 billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday. The sale comes as the bicycles-to-hair dryers conglomerate is seeking to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise cash for growth investment. Panasonic's battery business is dominated by Elon Musk's Tesla, but the two firms have had a tense relationship at times.

  • China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out

    China's sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining has paralysed an industry that accounts for over half of global bitcoin production, as miners dump machines in despair or seek refuge in places such as Texas or Kazakhstan. "Many miners are exiting the business to comply with government policies," said Mike Huang, operator of a cryptomining farm in the southwest province of Sichuan. "Mining machines are selling like scrap metal."

  • Boat of the Week: Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Unveil a 2,250 HP Rocketship for the Water

    We take an 85-mph wild ride near Miami in this tangerine Dream Machine, a customized 41 Blackhawk with five Mercury Racing 450R outboards.

  • A scientist says he's found 13 Wuhan coronavirus sequences that were deleted from a US database - and claims they're a 'goldmine' for research into the virus' origins

    Dr. Jesse Bloom said coronavirus sequences were a "gold mine" for scientists researching the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • A Scientist Tracked Down Chinese Coronavirus Sequences That Had Disappeared Online

    “I think it's certainly consistent with an attempt to hide the sequences,” said the researcher, whose internet sleuthing has uncovered 13 genetic sequences from early in the outbreak in Wuhan, China.View Entire Post ›

  • The world's scientific power centers have shifted

    The world's scientific power centers have shifted — and now researchers and nations collaborating on science with the U.S. and China face getting caught up in their broader competition.Why it matters: Both the U.S. and China are linked to other global research players that are poised to shape science and innovation in the coming decades — and that would feel the ripple effects of partnerships frayed by geopolitics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has now flown successfully 8 times, beaming back photos that look like a sci-fi film

    Ingenuity has watched its own shadow, spotted the Perseverance rover in the distance, and even landed safely after pitching wildly in mid-air.

  • Meet Marley One: The Bob Marley-Themed Psychedelic And Functional Mushrooms Brand

    Psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTC: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70) launched a global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand on Thursday. Dubbed Marley One, the brand was born from a strategic collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. The product portfolio at launch includes a range of 5 functional mushroom tinctures, made with medicinal mushroom species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail, which offer unique wellness benefits

  • Aliens could be listening to us from 29 ‘potentially habitable’ planets

    Once upon a time in a galaxy far, far away, an alien race may have been watching and listening to humans on Earth, a new study has claimed. The findings state there are 29 planets which are “potentially habitable”, and therefore may harbour life, and that are close enough to our planet to have received human radio waves. The results do not prove aliens are spying on humans, or indeed that aliens exist at all, but researchers sought to find out if it was possible we were being watched by beings o

  • First star in the Universe formed 300m years after the Big Bang

    The first stars to ever exist did not form until around 300 million years after the Big Bang, a new study has found. Academics from UCL and the University of Cambridge used high-powered telescopes to peer at six of the the most distant observable galaxies in the universe in the hope of determining the "cosmic dawn". Data from the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes revealed the light emitted from these six galaxies was produced when the Universe was just 550m years old. The Universe itself is known to

  • New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed

    A new study from researchers at Columbia University found evidence that graying hair is reversible, for some people, if they can de-stress. The post New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Orbion, manufacturer of in-space plasma propulsion systems, raises $20M Series B

    Electric propulsion developer Orbion Space Technology has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round, which it says it will use to scale production capacity of its Aurora propulsion system. The Michigan-based startup manufactures Hall effect plasma thrusters for use in small and cube satellites. Thrusters are used throughout the lifespan of a satellite (or any object in space that needs to maintain its orbit, like the space station) to adjust orbital altitude, avoid collisions and de-orbit the craft once it has reached the end of its useful life.

  • To fix the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA might have to rely on a computer that hasn't turned on since 2009

    Hubble engineers thought the issue was an old memory module. But that was just a symptom of the real problem, which NASA still hasn't identified.

  • Why perpetual COVID-19 vaccine boosting 'isn't an ideal option'

    Why perpetual COVID-19 vaccine boosting 'isn't an ideal option'