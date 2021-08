Lexington Herald-Leader

Intensive care unit nurse Gena Lewis tried to calm a man in his early 50s with COVID-19 as he waited to be put on a ventilator, “shaking all over, saying, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Joy Murphy did her best to console a patient as he gasped for air, knowing she’d exhausted all options to help him breathe easier. Donita Cantrell’s team of ICU nurses did what a scared patient in his 70s asked and held his hand while he was ventilated, as he could no longer breathe on his own. He thanked