The Delta variant is hitting red states hardest as the US's vaccine divide widens

Aria Bendix
·5 min read
anti vaccine trump rally
A protester holds an anti-vaccine sign as supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Woodland Hills, California, on May 16, 2020. David McNew/Getty Images

  • The Delta variant is sickening people most in unvaccinated, heavily Republican "red" states.

  • Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, and Wyoming have seen upticks in cases and hospitalizations.

  • But the variant has had little effect in blue states like Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US's daily coronavirus cases have soared 60% in the last two weeks as the Delta variant strengthens its hold on the country. Delta now accounts for more than half of US cases, making it the dominant strain nationwide.

But the variant isn't hitting all states equally. Delta cases have risen primarily in states with low vaccination rates, which for the most part are heavily Republican - "red" states like Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, and Wyoming. Overall, these states have seen higher upticks in daily cases and hospitalizations than "blue" states that voted Democratic in the 2020 election.

In Missouri, for instance, daily cases have risen around 75% in the last two weeks, from around 800 to 1,400 cases per day. Hospitalizations have also risen 34% during that time, from around 830 to 1,100 per day. Delta has made up nearly 70% of all coronavirus cases there over the last two months, according to data compiled by Scripps Research's Outbreak.info tracker. Less than half of Missouri residents (around 46%) have received at least one vaccine dose so far - well below the US average of 56%.

But Vermont, where nearly 75% of residents have received at least one dose, has reported just five daily cases and five daily hospitalizations in the last two weeks. Delta made up less than 1% of coronavirus cases there in the last two months.

Other blue states, like Maine, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, have also reported some of the lowest case numbers and highest vaccination rates in the country. In each of these states, Delta has represented less than 10% of overall cases in the last two months, according to Outbreak.info.

"We've got to get away from the divisiveness," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told ABC on Sunday - a reference to the way the US's vaccine divide falls along political lines.

Viruses, Fauci added, "don't know the difference between a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent."

Republicans are less likely than Democrats to trust vaccines

vermont covid-19 vaccine
A National Guard soldier gives a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination stand at the Vermont Creamery in Websterville, Vermont, on June 29, 2021. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Data collected by the New York Times shows that just 34% of people are fully vaccinated in an average US county that voted for Donald Trump, whereas 45% of people are fully vaccinated in an average county that voted for Joe Biden.

There are several reasons why vaccination rates are stalling in red states. For one, Republicans are more likely to believe that vaccines aren't safe or that the shots aren't necessary to protect their health, according to a June survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Additionally, Republican states also tend to be more rural, so access to shots may still prevent some people in those areas from getting immunized.

In Arkansas, for instance, around 42% of counties are rural. Research from Boston Children's Hospital suggests that several Arkansas counties qualify as "vaccine deserts," with the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site more than a 15-minute drive away. Just 43% of Arkansas residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

But the state's health director, Dr. José Romero, blames the low vaccination rate on widespread vaccine hesitancy - not lack of access. The Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that rural residents are also significantly more vaccine hesitant than urban or suburban residents.

"We've done everything we can," Romero told Insider. "We've made the vaccine available. We've gone the extra mile to make it pretty much on demand if you want it."

arkansas vaccine campaign
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson watches an ad featuring former NBA star Sidney Moncrief that encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, at the state capitol in Little Rock on May 20, 2021. Andrew Demillo/AP Photo

Delta has made up nearly 40% of Arkansas' cases over the last two months - among the highest shares in the country. Romero said he has tried to remind residents that the variant poses "a much greater threat" than the original coronavirus strain.

An analysis from Public Health England found that Delta was associated with a 60% increased risk of household transmission relative to the Alpha variant discovered in the UK, though more recent estimates suggest the difference is closer to 40%. The Alpha variant is already about 50% more transmissible than the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers in Scotland also found that getting infected with the Delta variant doubled the risk of hospital admission relative to Alpha. (Previous studies have suggested that the Alpha variant may be 30% to 70% deadlier than the original strain.)

Vaccines, of course, significantly lower that risk, but it's important to complete the full course. New research suggests that partially vaccinated people are more vulnerable to symptomatic Delta infections than they might be to other strains. A study published last week in the journal Nature found that a single dose of Pfizer's vaccine was either weakly or not at all effective against the variant.

"It's very clear that this is a nasty variant," Fauci told ABC. "It has a much greater capability of transmitting from person to person."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

    Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19. After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules. Then came the more infectious Delta variant, and a surge in cases that has forced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions and rethink strategy.

  • Texas GOP advances voting restrictions as hundreds push back

    Texas Republicans advanced bills Sunday that would make voting harder in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest restrictions after hundreds spoke against the proposals — with some waiting to speak for almost 24 hours. Republicans made clear they intended to advance a new election bill — which would prohibit 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes and stop drive-thru voting — this weekend, with a first major vote on the proposals expected this week. Texas is among several states with GOP-controlled statehouses where Republicans have rushed to enact strict voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • They Clapped for Death at CPAC

    We now have people cheering against the common good. Courtesy, compassion, safety: these are fronts in the culture war now.

  • Newsmax viewers are nearly twice as likely to refuse the vaccine than Fox News watchers, new poll finds

    The survey from the Public Religion Research Institute also found less QAnon support among Fox News viewers compared to Newsmax's audience.

  • Ariana Grande Shared So Many Fun Pictures From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

    The one in the shoes!

  • 'The battle for party control': Republican candidates nationwide test the value of a Trump endorsement

    The former president's support is valuable, Republicans said, but won't necessarily decide GOP primaries for congressional and state offices.

  • Police officer convicted of murdering suicidal man still being paid by department

    Jury found William Ben Darby guilty in killing of Jeffrey Parker in May this year

  • Jay Cutler Says He Thinks Amount of Concussions He's Suffered Is in 'Double Digits,' Struggles with Memory

    "It's gonna catch up to me at some point. I'm just trying to delay it as much as possible," former NFL player Jay Cutler said in an interview with GQ

  • Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

    The Steelers offensive line has talent but plenty of questions heading into training camp.

  • Matt Nagy: “Time is now” for Bears offense

    Matt Nagy has taken the Bears to the playoffs twice and posted a winning record overall in his three seasons as the head coach in Chicago, but there’s one area where the team has fallen short consistently during his tenure. Nagy came to the Bears after serving as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs and the [more]

  • England Holds Nationwide Beer Bender as Coronavirus Explodes Again

    Henry Nicholls/ReutersAfter losing a tense 3-2 penalty shoot against Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 championship on Sunday night, the young English soccer team’s high hopes of “bringing home” the trophy were dashed at the last minute. The close result has shaken up London, where, despite surging coronavirus case numbers, every single pub was fully booked.Almost immediately after the match, England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, all of whom are Black, were subjected

  • Pentagon says U.S. team going to Haiti to assess needs

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A team of U.S. security and law enforcement experts is traveling to Haiti to determine what assistance Washington can provide following the assassination of the Haitian president last week, the Pentagon said on Sunday. "Today, an inter-agency team largely from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are heading down to Haiti right now to see what we can to do help in the investigative process," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told "Fox News Sunday." President Joe Biden will be briefed by the team when it returns and "then make decisions about the way forward," a senior Biden administration official told Reuters separately.

  • Benfica sign Joao Mario from Inter as Sporting fume

    Joao Mario has signed a five-year contract with Benfica the Lisbon club announced on Tuesday, a day after Inter Milan terminated the Portugal midfielder's contract.

  • MLB betting: Shohei Ohtani receiving nearly half of Home Run Derby betting money

    To say Shohei Ohtani is a popular pick to win the Home Run Derby would be an understatement.

  • Biden to warn U.S. companies of risks of operating in Hong Kong - FT

    The report said that U.S. companies face threats including the Chinese government's ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, the United States will update a warning that former President Donald Trump's administration issued on Xinjiang last year, FT said, adding that it will stress on the legal risks that companies face unless they ensure that their supply chains are not implicated in forced labour in Xinjiang. He said the rights of foreign investors in Hong Kong are clearly protected by Hong Kong's laws, including the Basic Law, its mini constitution.

  • Cannabis In The Midwest - The Green Belt: Webinar Looks Into What's In Store

    When: July 14th 2021 at 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT / 2:00pm – 3:00pm CT Where: Online Cannabis in the Midwest is projected to grow at a booming rate in what is widely considered one of the hottest markets over the next 12 – 18 months. A market in which operators are juggling complex regulatory, operational, and financial hurdles. These industry players seek to make sense of the uncertainties that will undoubtedly come with the next evolution of cannabis in the Midwest all while focusing on near and lon

  • Moldova gets 500,000 doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. - State Dept

    The United States has sent 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova as part of Washington's coronavirus diplomacy to send surplus shots overseas to help fight the global pandemic, the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the economy of tiny ex-Soviet republic, which has 3.5 million people and is one of Europe's poorest nations.

  • Vols’ projected 2021 defensive depth chart 8.0

    Vols’ projected 2021 defensive depth chart 8.0.

  • The delta variant is proof that vaccines are crucial in the fight against Covid-19

    The delta variant has proven that vaccines are all too important in checking the global spread of Covid-19.