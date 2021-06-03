Delta variant dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation

People queue outside a COVID-19 vaccination centre in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -The Delta variant of concern first identified in India is now dominant in Britain and might have an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant, Public Health England said on Thursday.

There were 5,472 new cases of the Delta variant reported in latest weekly figures, taking the total confirmed cases of the variant to 12,431, PHE said, adding it had overtaken Alpha, the variant first identified in England's Kent, as Britain's dominant variant.

The Delta variant is also thought to be more transmissible than Alpha, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that it could derail plans for lockdown restrictions in England to end on June 21.

"With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we continue to exercise caution particularly while we learn more about transmission and health impacts," said Jenny Harries, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency.

PHE said that early evidence suggested there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation for Delta, also known as B.1.617.2, compared to Alpha, known as B.1.1.7, but more data was needed in order to have more confidence in that finding.

PHE said there continued to be a "substantially increased growth rate for Delta compared to Alpha" but did not update on the transmissibility advantage of the variant.

Officials have previously said that Delta could be from a few percentage points to 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, and the extent of that advantage could determine whether restrictions can be lifted on June 21.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Johnson says need to wait for data on June reopening

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would be cautious in lifting coronavirus restrictions as it is still unclear how protected the population would be against a new surge of COVID-19 cases should lockdown end as planned in June. Johnson has previously warned that the swift spread of the B.1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India could derail his plans to end England's COVID restrictions on June 21. On Wednesday he said there was nothing in the current data to suggest that date would have to be pushed back, but he could not commit to a June 21 reopening either.

  • Indian COVID variant cases surge 79% in a week as plans for lockdown easing remain in doubt

    The Indian coronavirus variant is now the UK's dominant strain, Public Health England has confirmed as cases rose 79% in a week.

  • COVID outbreaks in schools surge by 78% amid spread of Indian variant – 'This isn't working'

    It comes as testing in educational settings has sharply declined since March.

  • Kelly Osbourne opens up about body acceptance after denying plastic surgery rumors: 'I like what I'm turning into'

    The TV star spoke about losing weight, relapsing after four years of sobriety, and changing her lifestyle on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • Why Canada is mourning the deaths of 215 children

    The discovery 215 Indigenous children's remains shocked many. Here's what we know so far.

  • NHL Playoff Buzzer: Habs hobble Jets, Avs outlast Vegas on Wednesday

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Holiday chaos as UK removes Portugal from travel green list

    Britain said Thursday that it is removing Portugal from its list of COVID-safe travel destinations, meaning thousands of U.K. residents currently on vacation there face the prospect of 10 days' quarantine on return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “difficult decision” was prompted by rising infection rates in Portugal and worries about new versions of the coronavirus that could prove resistant to vaccines. Territories including Iceland, Israel and the Falkland Islands remain on the U.K. green list.

  • Leftist teacher takes on dictator’s daughter as Peru picks new president

    Pedro Castillo challenges Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the disgraced 1990s autocrat, in Sunday’s runoff election Pedro Castillo, a former teachers’ union leader, with his election symbol of the pencil, at a rally near Lima at the end of May. ‘No more poor people in a rich country,’ is his campaign motto. Photograph: Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images Peruvians must choose between the son of illiterate peasant farmers who pledges to upend the country’s free-market economy and the unpopular dau

  • This is America: I was arrested in the USA. My mother was detained in Israel.

    Reporter Andrea Sahouri of the Des Moines Register reflects on experiences with law enforcement that have bonded her and her mother forever.

  • Biden announces first 25 million vaccine doses going to India, others facing 'surges'

    The Biden administration has been under pressure to provide other hard-hit nations with some of its abundant supply and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing that some of the initial doses would go to India, Gaza and the West Bank and other nations and areas he said were "facing crises." White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the donations would be "surplus" from the supply the U.S. needs and would include the FDA-approved Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but not the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

  • Mom identified dead body as her son, Vegas cops say. He was found alive with his dad

    “I was shocked that people would think I would hurt my son.”

  • UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The Gulf states, which have vaccinated large portions of their populations, initially started inoculating residents and citizens with the Sinopharm COVID-19 shot before later introducing other vaccines. Bahrain is currently fighting its biggest wave of infections, while the UAE is recording nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases as it was seven months ago.

  • Tennis-Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory

    PARIS (Reuters) -World number one Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to stroll past Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the French Open. The 2016 champion arrived in Paris having won the Belgrade Open at home last week and a run to the title round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, where he lost to Rafa Nadal, before that. He has not lost a set yet this week and stayed solid to dismantle the challenge from claycourt specialist Cuevas, who has won all of his six Tour-level titles on clay.

  • China's new 'tang ping' trend aims to highlight pressures of work culture

    A new trend aims to highlight the pressure on younger people to find jobs and work longer shifts.

  • Rory McIlroy to play at Memorial despite withdrawing from pro-am for 'personal reasons'

    Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday’s pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited “personal reasons” for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago. In another medioc

  • US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring. Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

  • Pakistan acquits Christian couple facing death for blasphemy

    A Pakistani appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple sentenced to death on blasphemy charges for allegedly insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, their defense lawyer said. The appeal of their 2014 death penalty by Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel from the country’s eastern Punjab province had not been heard until now for unexplained reasons, said the lawyer, Saiful Malook. Then on Thursday, the Lahore High Court overturned the death sentence and ordered the couple released.

  • China elephants: Herd on mammoth 500km trek reaches Kunming

    A herd of 15 elephants bangs on doors and hoovers up food as experts ponder its destination.

  • It’s a shame Miami’s Republican lawmakers in Congress jumped on the conspiracy-theory train | Editorial

    The least we can expect from the people we elect to Congress is that they tell the truth about basic facts, such as who won the 2020 presidential election.

  • Trump-approved July 4th Mount Rushmore firework display blocked by court and Biden

    Donald Trump’s speech in 2020 marked the first pyrotechnics display at the monument in 20 years